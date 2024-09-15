Java Fullstack Developer with Salesforce Consulting Skills
2024-09-15
We are seeking a skilled and enthusiastic individual with expertise in Fullstack Java Development and a background in Mechanical Engineering. The ideal candidate will also have an interest or experience in the Salesforce ecosystem, specifically for consulting purposes in various industrial/Marketing projects.
Key Responsibilities:
Fullstack Java development for various projects.
Salesforce consulting for our clients in the industrial sector.
Collaborate closely with both technical and non-technical teams.
Requirements:
Strong experience in Java Fullstack development.
Bachelor's degree in Mechanical Engineering or a related field is preferred.
Prior experience or interest in Salesforce is highly valued.
Excellent problem-solving skills and ability to work in a fast-paced environment.
Fluent in English and Persian is a plus.
We are looking for someone who is ready to take on challenges and provide innovative solutions to our clients. If you are passionate about technology and consultancy, Please email CV to info@namnik.se
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-10-15
