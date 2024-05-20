Java Developer to our Responsible Gaming Team
2024-05-20
Join us at Paf, a company that stands apart in the gaming industry with our roots in humanitarian organizations like the Red Cross and Save the Children. At Paf, we strive for a long-term sustainable business approach and we care about our employees, customers, and society. We are an international gaming company with the clear purpose to generate funds for the benefit of society and we are proud to say that all our profits go to charity. Our commitment to responsible gaming is an essential part of our business and the core of what we do.
About the Position:We are now looking to grow our Responsible Gaming-team with more skilled and passionate Java developers. Our Responsible Gaming-team plays a key role in our vision to be a sustainable and responsible business and to be successful and thrive with us you need to be both curious and passionate about development. You should feel confident taking initiatives on your own and working independently but equally comfortable and interested in collaborating with others. Being driven and proactive, you won't hesitate to ask for assistance when needed.
The role places you in a highly experienced and skilled team where openness and everyone's contributions and opinions are valued. We work together as a team in everything we do and value team-spirit highly, fostering an open-minded atmosphere where everyone's contribution is valued.
We care about our employees:
We have flexible working hours to make your everyday life easier.
We have generous terms regarding pensions, wellness, free healthcare etc.
We avoid overtime. You staying with us for 10 years is more important than short-term business goals.
We adjust to where you want to work: 100% at the office
100% remote
Or a mix where you're at the office a few days a week
If you choose to work 100% remote, you will be given money to buy a desk and chair. We will buy screens, docking station headset, computer, phone etc. If you choose a mix you will be given a double set of equipment so you have the same conditions at home and at the office.
What you will do:You will engage in the entire development process, from requirement specification, story creation, and estimation to development, testing, release, and maintenance in collaboration with your highly skilled colleagues. We also see that you, with your Java expertise, can influence architectural decisions while understanding their long-term implications.
Role Responsibilities:
Participate in the entire development lifecycle, from requirements analysis to deployment and maintenance.
Utilize your Java expertise to influence architectural decisions and understand their long-term implications.
Collaborate on developing a robust, secure, and scalable payment platform, focusing exclusively on backend development.
We are looking for you, who:
Is a Java developer with at least 3 years of experience.
Has experience with modern Java and Spring Boot.
Has experience with Kafka and PostgreSQL.
Has experience with API design with GraphQL and Rest.
Has experience with AWS or other cloud platforms.
We focus on personal experiences and knowledge in software development, instead of only formal education and diplomas and the most important thing to us is that you are someone who can contribute to our team and is motivated to grow with us for a long time moving forward. We value:
Practical experience in software development.
Excellent communication skills.
A track record of effective teamwork.
Independence and accountability.
Information:The recruitment process will include a programming test. If you want to show projects that you have done earlier, at work or in your spare time, you are very welcome to add that in your application.Start: As soon as possible, with regards to notice period.Scope: Full time, with flexible working hours.Location: Stockholm or Norrköping, but there is flexibility regarding location. If you prefer to live and work elsewhere in Sweden, this can be arranged. Please note that during your first 6 months, we want you to be open to joining us at the office in Stockholm 2 days/week in order to give you the best introduction possible.
