Java Developer

Role Description:
Having experience in Elastic Search, Oracle, SpringSecurityy and Swagger
Competencies:
Spring Boot, Core Java
Experience (Years):
8-10

Essential Skills:
o 8 to 10 Years' Experience in Java and Spring Boot Design and Development experience, Kafka and Maveno. Deep knowledge in Java, Spring Boot and Spring Framework and commonly used modules based on extensive work experience.o Having experience in Elastic Search, Oracle Spring seSecuritynd Swaggero Agile/Scrum experienceo Excellent communication and leadership skills

Desirable Skills:
Java, Spring Framework, Maven, and Kafka

