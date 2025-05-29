Java Developer
Vhr Solutions AB / Datajobb / Stockholm Visa alla datajobb i Stockholm
2025-05-29
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Vhr Solutions AB i Stockholm
, Helsingborg
eller i hela Sverige
Role Description:
Having experience in Elastic Search, Oracle, SpringSecurityy and Swagger
Competencies:
Spring Boot, Core Java
Experience (Years):
8-10
Essential Skills:
o 8 to 10 Years' Experience in Java and Spring Boot Design and Development experience, Kafka and Maveno. Deep knowledge in Java, Spring Boot and Spring Framework and commonly used modules based on extensive work experience.o Having experience in Elastic Search, Oracle Spring seSecuritynd Swaggero Agile/Scrum experienceo Excellent communication and leadership skills
Desirable Skills:
Java, Spring Framework, Maven, and Kafka Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-06-30
E-post: shruti.j@vhrsol.com Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Vhr Solutions AB
(org.nr 559450-4010)
113 51 STOCKHOLM Jobbnummer
9365940