Java developer
2024-08-30
Welcome to join our team of skilled developers!
When joining Segula, you will join a fast-growing international company that focuses on highly innovative and tech-infused work, that drives the future of movement and environmental solutions in our society. We provide engineering services that support and aids our customers in their digitalization journey. Our team in Stockholm is growing and we recently moved into a new office in the heart of Södermalm that we are currently making our new home. When joining this team as a Backend Developer, you can expect to work on digital solutions within industries such as the automotive industry, telecom or the water supply industry.
We hope that you as an applicant is driven by being a part of creating digital products that shapes the future of tomorrow, is service minded and thrives in an collobaritve enviroment. Read more about the specifics below
Your Profile
Deep experience in using Java
Experience working on web applications
Experience building backend APIs using Spring boot, hibernate or similar tools
Experience working in an Agile environment
Experience CI/DI and cloud-based methods of work or the willingness to learn
