IWS Trainer
Nordic Snus AB / Civilingenjörsjobb / Vårgårda Visa alla civilingenjörsjobb i Vårgårda
2025-08-13
, Herrljunga
, Ale
, Alingsås
, Vara
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Nordic Snus AB i Vårgårda
, Kristinehamn
, Stockholm
, Umeå
eller i hela Sverige
IWS Trainer/Continuous Improvement Trainer
The position will be acquiring IWS Internal Trainer role and is expected to act as a pioneer for the "Culture Change" going forward. The purpose of the position includes training the organisation by "Learn-Do-Teach" approach about subjects under his/her responsibilities, supporting DMS Owners to build knowledge in their DMSs, increasing IWS capabilities of line crew and taking required actions to successfully implement IWS (Integrated Work System) structure at the whole factory where implementation lines will be changing every 4 months in line with IWS deployment plan
Position:
As IWS Trainer, you will:
Deliver training and coaching for DMS owners and line crew on respective knowledge area (Process, Maintenance, Leadership) to run Run To Target deployment
Support DMS owners and line crew in understanding, using and further development of IWS tools
Contribute to mindset change within the respective factory through training delivery and coaching activities, in line with IWS concept
Support line crew in developing training materials, One Point Lessons (OPL) documentation and ensure those are accessible by target audience
Report all deviations from IWS standards observed on the production line in regard to tools, DMSs, Daily Directional Settings (DDSs) and other related
Develop the operating teams' technical understanding and capability
Be responsible for the DMSs (Daily Management Systems) assigned
Attend DDS (Daily Direction Setting) Meetings and spread IWS DDS structure according to deployment plan.
Coordinate all technical activities in production lines assigned to her/him in line with Environment Health & Safety guidelines and ensuring 5S3R standards.
Sustain production performance of assigned production lines. Initiate and realise necessary actions for achievement of production KPI's.
Ensure daily business of the production activities in assigned machines (QUIP, Rework, standard measurements, prototypes, material trials) are done and provide necessary reporting and/or documentation accordingly in line with Zero Loss Mindset.
Coordinate implementation of technical activities within associated production lines in coordination with given directions by the superior.
Requirements:
Degree in Engineering or Production Management
1+ years of experience working in production/engineering
Excellent English and Swedish, written and spoken fluently
PC literacy (MS Office)
Knowledge of production technologies, standards of factory and data-driven improvement programs, Lean Manufacturing (KAIZEN, TPM, TQP, JIT), ISO/EHS
Knowledge of IWS principles and routine
Advanced analytical skill
What to expect:
Expect wellbeing initiatives, flexible work arrangements, growth opportunities, and excellent benefits, including a unique family leave policy. For more details on local policies, speak with the Talent Advisor.
Are you ready to join us? Build your success story at JTI. Apply now! Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-08-31 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Nordic Snus AB
(org.nr 556576-4874)
Karlslund 1 (visa karta
)
104 51 VÅRGÅRDA Arbetsplats
Jti Snus AB Jobbnummer
9457342