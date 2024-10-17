IWS Manager
Fiedler & Lundgren AB / Pedagogchefsjobb / Malmö Visa alla pedagogchefsjobb i Malmö
2024-10-17
, Burlöv
, Lomma
, Staffanstorp
, Vellinge
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Fiedler & Lundgren AB i Malmö
, Helsingborg
eller i hela Sverige
As the IWS Manager, you will be responsible for the IWS implementation in the site. You will act as the daily coach to the Top Team, Pillar Owners and teams to linkage of the effort with business results. In this role you will drive general education and change management to ensure IWS understanding and people capability to accelerate progress across the site/organization.
Accountabilities
Overall Coordinator of IWS implementation - Drives IWS circle of success
Support the Site Master Plan (definition of capability development, focused on losses to drive the performance of the organization) looking ahead 6 to 18 months and facilitate master plan review with TT to ensure it remains on track
Facilitate SDDS deployment events. Providing expertise in Loss Analysis, OPM (Organization Performance Model)
Support Leadership and Pillar Qualification, coordinate Pillar Owners to ensure business results and ensure Pillars are healthy and properly integrated
Lead site Pillar review process - Ensure SDCA/PDCA thought process
Provide IWS promotion and education across the organization to ensure cultural change is delivered
Support the development of Education & Training Pillar to achieve the people capabilities to deliver business results.
Daily consultant to Site leader, Pillar owners, ODM's, Teams and individuals, makes issues & problems visible for leaders and follow a SDCA/PDCA format and meet with pillar owners as required to support pillar progress.
Works closely with teams/ quality time on the floor to get best possible understanding of progress and /or blockages to achieve cultural change and business results
Provide expertise for application of tools in FI and WPI Pillars like UPS (Unified Problem Solving)
Ensure systems are in place to drive reapplication and one common standard
Participate in Regional forums to report Site Progress, benchmark and sharing practices with other sites
Performs health checks locally and other sites providing feedback to ensure improvement in capability and adherence to standard
Managing Factory training budget in cooperation with department budget holders and finance team.
Managing OSDC and the administration of training systems
Develop and maintain key business engagement and needs analysis competencies within the organization to guarantee the ability to translate tendencies and developments into relevant learning initiatives.
Manages expectations and demands for learning solutions and services to align with Global, Regional and local Business strategies and priorities. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-10-27
E-post: evelina_langstrom@bat.com Arbetsgivarens referens
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "IWS Manager". Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Fiedler & Lundgren AB
(org.nr 556628-1118)
Stenåldersgatan 23 (visa karta
)
213 76 MALMÖ Jobbnummer
8962384