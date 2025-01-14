IWS Assessment Coordinator to BAT
Adecco Sweden AB / Administratörsjobb / Malmö Visa alla administratörsjobb i Malmö
2025-01-14
, Burlöv
, Lomma
, Staffanstorp
, Vellinge
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Adecco Sweden AB i Malmö
, Burlöv
, Lomma
, Staffanstorp
, Vellinge
eller i hela Sverige
About the role
We are seeking an IWS Assessment Coordinator to join BAT in Malmö. In this role, you will be responsible for coordinating activities related to IWS assessments, ensuring all documentation and visual materials are standardized, structured, and ready for use.
Your main responsibilities will include creating standardized templates, such as PowerPoint presentations, and managing SharePoint for both PowerPoint presentations and evidence documents. You will also identify and address any gaps in IWS process documentation. You will work closely with the Malmö team, as well as regional and global assessors, to plan and organize assessment agendas, and arrange both physical and virtual factory tours to identify opportunities for improvement.
Additionally, you will develop and implement the IWS communication framework, including branding, and contribute to the standardization of IWS pillar boards and activity boards. This work will be communicated and rolled out across the organization and within the factory. A significant part of your role will also involve benchmarking BAT's IWS documentation against other factories to ensure alignment with best practices in the industry.
The position is a project-based assignment until August 2025, with the potential opportunity to take on new projects thereafter. The preferred start is as soon as possible.
Background checks, as well as drug and alcohol tests, will be conducted as part of the recruitment process.
About you
We are looking for a someone who enjoys working collaboratively and can also take initiative and work independently. You should have strong coordination and facilitation skills, along with a natural ability to communicate clearly and effectively with different teams. Being well-organized, with a keen eye for detail, will be important in ensuring that all tasks are carried out accurately and efficiently. Your ability to manage multiple tasks in a structured way will help you thrive in this dynamic role.
You have experience creating PowerPoint presentations and possess intermediate skills in Excel. Your background may include auditing and audit preparation, or a university education where you developed skills in creating PowerPoint presentations and a strong interest in developing and improving documents. You are fluent in English, both spoken and written. Experience with IWS or similar Operational Excellence programs is considered an advantage, as is experience in developing MS Forms and PowerApps.
Even if you feel you don't meet all the qualifications, we encourage you to apply!
About BAT Fiedler & Lundgren
We're named Global Top Employer by the Top Employers Institute - certified in offering excellent employee conditions.
Collaboration, inclusion and partnership underpin everything we do here at BAT. We are looking forward to enabling every individual to thrive. We are proud to be inclusive and diverse. We know that embracing talent from all backgrounds is what makes us stronger and best prepared to meet our business goals.
Come bring your difference and see what is possible for you at BAT. Learn more about our culture and our award winning employee experience here.
If you require any reasonable adjustments or accommodations to help you perform at your best during the recruitment process, you are encouraged to notify us. We are fully committed to support you by making appropriate arrangements for you to demonstrate your full potential.
Contact details
If you have questions about the position or the recruitment process, you are welcome to contact the responsible recruiter:
Maja Svensson via maja.svensson@adecco.se
If you have questions regarding registration, please contact support via info@adecco.se
Welcome with your application! Ersättning
Fast lön Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-01-21 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Adecco Sweden AB
(org.nr 556447-2677), http://www.adecco.se/ Kontakt
Rekryteringskoordinator
Maja Svensson Jobbnummer
9101015