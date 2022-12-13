IT-technician support
Do you have experience servicing timestamp clocks or other IT-hardware? Have you worked with SQL and Service Now before? Are you looking for a part time job that give you a lot of responsibility and control over your day? If that 's the case, do consider applying for this interesting position.
Our customer is currently looking for a new junior service technician to their team. The work mainly involved performing technical support for their timestamp clocks, handle issues that may arise around them, and handle inventory and deliveries. You would also work with the logs and analyze the data, as well as deal with firmware upgrades of the terminals.
As a service technician you will need to visit different customer sites and therefore be able to drive and preferably have access to your own car.
What experience do you need to handle this role?
* Hardware technical support
* Experience with using Service Now
* Experience of record keeping and inventory management
* SQL experience
* Firmware and software support experience
* Driver license
* Good English language skills
In this role you will be working mostly by yourself, which means you must be able to work independently and take responsibility of your own work.
The workload itself will vary depending on how many incident reports occur but you are expected to work 20 hrs/week. If you have any questions regarding this position, feel free to email me at tobias.lindgren@modis.se
