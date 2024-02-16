IT Technician
2024-02-16
Job responsibilities:
1. Responsible for the operation, maintenance, and management of the company's IT infrastructure, ensuring its stable, secure, and efficient operation;
2. Develop and implement IT infrastructure strategies to provide strong support for the company's business development;
3. Supervise and evaluate the performance and security of IT infrastructure, promptly identify and resolve potential issues;
4. Coordinate internal and external resources to solve IT infrastructure problems and improve service quality;
5. Complete other work tasks assigned by superiors.
Job requirements:
1. Proficient in Chinese; More than 2 years of IT operation and maintenance related work experience, with Internet industry experience is preferred;
2. Familiar with basic network knowledge, able to perform software and hardware troubleshooting and system optimization, and able to perform network troubleshooting and optimization;
3. Have quick adaptability and strong ability to independently solve common IT problems. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-03-01
E-post: resume@minnov.se Omfattning
