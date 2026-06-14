IT Infrastructure Specialist - Windows & Network Operations
Academic Work Sweden AB / Supportteknikerjobb / Göteborg Visa alla supportteknikerjobb i Göteborg
2026-06-14
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Join our client, a leader in innovative technology solutions, where you'll contribute to a dynamic environment focused on pushing boundaries and achieving excellence. Be part of a team that values creativity and impact.
About the role
As an IT Infrastructure Specialist, you will be the technical backbone of operations in Sweden and the Nordic region. This is a versatile role where you will balance hands-on technical troubleshooting with long-term infrastructure projects.
You will join an international IT operations environment, providing backup for European subsidiaries and ensuring that our customer's local systems are redundant, secure, and optimized for both office-based staff and field engineers.
In this role, you will also be responsible for supporting operations in Norway (Oslo), including regular on-site presence approximately once per month to ensure alignment and consistent delivery of the same services and responsibilities.
Work tasks
Manage daily operations and maintenance of IT infrastructure, including backup solutions (Veeam/NAS) and system monitoring
Provide 1st and 2nd line support, troubleshooting incidents for end-users and field engineers
Administer and maintain Windows Server environments, Active Directory, and VMware infrastructure
Ensure stable and secure network operations (DHCP, DNS, LAN/WLAN, and switching environments)
Participate in and lead small-scale IT projects and implement process improvements
Document systems, procedures, and technical solutions in a structured and clear way
Collaborate with international IT teams across Europe and global regions to align standards and provide regional support
Contribute to the optimization, stability, and continuous improvement of local IT infrastructure in the Nordic region
We are looking for
5+ years of experience in a global or centralized IT infrastructure environment
Strong expertise in Microsoft Active Directory and Windows Server/Desktop (10/11)
Solid experience with VMware and backup solutions such as Veeam
Good understanding of networking fundamentals (DHCP, DNS, Wireless, LAN, Switching)
Knowledge of the ITIL framework, specifically incident and service request management
Fluency in English (written and verbal) is essential
Meritorius
Swedish: Proficient in speech and writing.
To succeed in the role, your personal skills are:
Supportive
Stress tolerant
Goal oriented
Orderly
Our recruitment process
This recruitment process is handled by Academic Work and it is our client's wish that all questions regarding the position is directed to Academic Work.
Our selection process is continuous and the advert may close before the recruitment process is completed if we have moved forward to the next phase. The process includes two tests: one personality test and one cognitive test. The tests are tools to find the right talent for the right position, to enable equality, diversity, and a fair process. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-12-11 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Arbetsgivarens referens
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "57C9VT". Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Academic Work Sweden AB
(org.nr 556559-5450)
Östergatan 18 (visa karta
)
211 25 MALMÖ Arbetsplats
Academic Work Sweden AB Jobbnummer
9962573