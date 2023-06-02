IT Technician - Polypeptide Group
A Hub AB / Supportteknikerjobb / Malmö Visa alla supportteknikerjobb i Malmö
2023-06-02
, Burlöv
, Lomma
, Staffanstorp
, Vellinge
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos A Hub AB i Malmö
, Vellinge
, Lund
, Landskrona
, Sjöbo
eller i hela Sverige
We are looking for a site IT Technician for Polypeptide Group.
Polypeptide Group is a one of the world's largest and most successful companies specializing in the manufacturing of therapeutic peptides and related compounds for research and pharmaceutical applications. The peptides they produce are part of several different pharmaceutical products and through their work they are improving the quality of life for many people around the world. Polypeptide Group is constantly growing and as part of this process, they are also able to offer their employees a dynamic and stimulating workplace with great opportunities to grow.
The company has production facilities in Sweden, USA, Belgium, Switzerland, France and India with its head office located in Baar, Switzerland.
After have gone public in 2021, now listed on the SIX, Swiss Stock Exchange, they are seeking to strengthen their Global IS/IT capabilities and are looking for someone with a strong technical background in client platforms for the position as IT Technician.
Global IS/IT is a global organization dedicated on supporting the business with everything from strategy execution to operational delivery. They are executing on a newly formed and approved IS/IT strategy lifting the company's capabilities as well as contributing to the overall Strategy for Digitalization.
The position is based in Malmö but your responsibilities may be global. You will join a team of three, and report to the Site IT Manager Sweden.
MAIN RESPONSIBILITIES
• Find solutions and manage the IT service delivery related to local systems and applications used within the production area of the site.
• Work with other areas of the organization on site as well and restore failed IT services as quickly as possible.
• You will work with requests (incident and service requests) that cannot be resolved immediately by 1st line technician.
• If required, request support from IS/IT partners or other external suppliers.
• Follow Global IS/IT processes and procedures related to how we work in compliance with the business.
• In agreement with Service Owners, collaborate in the implementation of global IT standards on site.
• Contribute to documentation for local systems to secure them up to date and compliant.
• Handle assigned projects' tasks within the IT operation from time to time.
• This role may also require business trips and work outside of local business hours.
PREVIOUS EXPERIENCES AND COMPETENCE
• At least 2 years professional experience from a similar role as an IT technician.
• Familiar with Microsoft platform, and good knowledge in networking in general.
• Experience from pharma/life/food industry science is seen as meritorious.
• Fluent verbal and writing skills in Swedish and English.
TO BE SUCCESFULL IN THIS ROLE WE BELEIVE YOU TO HAVE THE FOLLOWING SKILLS
• Able to adapt to changing circumstances
• Strong collaborative skills
• A fast and eager learner
• Result oriented
• Self motivating
• Team player
We hope that we have caught your curiosity and look forward to your application.
OTHER INFORMATION
Start: Per agreement
Location: Malmö, Sweden
This recruitment process is handled by A-hub (https://www.a-hub.se/)
and on Polypeptide 's request, all enquires regarding this position will be handled by A-hub (https://www.a-hub.se/)
and Carl Andersson. Ersättning
Lön enligt överenskommelse Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2023-11-19 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare A Hub AB
(org.nr 559177-9656), https://a-hub.se Arbetsplats
A-hub Kontakt
Carl Andersson carl@a-hub.se Jobbnummer
7851258