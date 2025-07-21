IT System Manager
Bufab Sweden AB / Datajobb / Värnamo Visa alla datajobb i Värnamo
2025-07-21
, Hylte
, Gnosjö
, Gislaved
, Vaggeryd
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Bufab Sweden AB i Värnamo
, Jönköping
, Göteborg
, Oskarshamn
, Västerås
eller i hela Sverige
Join Bufab International as our new IT System Manager - and help shape a flexible and efficient IT platform designed to grow with our global operations!
Bufab's continuous growth and improvement places high demands on processes and systems within our operations.
To meet the needs of our business and customers, continuous development and improvement of our processes are essential as we aim to remain at the forefront of the industry.
About the role
As IT System Manager, you will work from a holistic perspective, collaborating closely with the Global and Regional IT teams across our operations in Europe, North America, and APAC. You will play a central role in operating, managing, and developing Bufab's Global IT Platform, used across all Bufab subsidiaries.
You will be part of the Global IT team and report to the Global IT Operations Manager.
Key responsibilities:
- Cloud Management - Configure, manage, automate and optimize resources such as virtual machines, networking, storage, identity services and cloud native functions
- Troubleshooting & Support - Diagnose and resolve issues related to cloud infrastructure including Microsoft 365, compute, storage and cybersecurity
- IT Service Development - Continuously develop and improve existing IT services and contribute to the implementation of new ones
- Business Collaboration - Work closely with IT teams and business stakeholders to implement IT solutions and support new projects or system upgrades aligned with organizational needs
Your profile
Bufab is a professional, non-hierarchical, and innovative company with a strong entrepreneurial spirit, clear business focus, and a highly decentralized responsibility for results. We believe you will thrive and succeed in this role if you have experience working in a similar environment and appreciate a culture that encourages initiative and accountability.
Skills & Experience:
- 1-3 Years of experience working in cloud or hybrid datacenter environments
- Microsoft 365 suite (equivalent to MS900 level)
- Microsoft Azure Cloud (equivalent to AZ900 level)
- Active Directory & Entra ID
- Cybersecurity knowledge
- Networking fundamentals
- System Integrations
You are self-driven, curious, and eager to learn. Structured and proactive, you can see the bigger picture while translating business needs into technical solutions. You are comfortable working both independently and as part of a global team.
Your ability to communicate and collaborate across different organizational levels and cultures is key to your success in this international role. You build relationships easily and can navigate complex environments with clarity and professionalism.
You are fluent in English, both written and spoken.
Contact and application
Does this sound interesting? Please apply latest by the 10th of August.
If you have any questions about the position, please contact recruiting manager Marko Tukara, Global IT Operations Manager, marko.tukara@bufab.com
We aim to be a top workplace for motivated and engaged individuals. We are committed to utilizing all available talent and believe diversity strengthens our teams. All applicants are welcome - we look forward to hearing from you!
Today, the Bufab group has around 1800 employees and 50+ wholly owned operational subsidiaries in 28 countries. Our employees are what makes our success. We offer freedom, responsibility, and development opportunities in an international environment and in a company characterized by entrepreneurs. At the same time, we maintain a lot of the company's family feeling that we have had since we were founded in 1977. The Bufab share is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm under the short name "BUFAB". Read more about us at www.bufab.com. Ersättning
Månadslön Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-08-10 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Arbetsgivarens referens
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "2025/15". Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Bufab Sweden AB
(org.nr 556082-7973) Arbetsplats
Bufab International Jobbnummer
9432691