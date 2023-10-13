IT System Architect - Network
Verisure Innovation in Malmö is Sweden's award-winning innovation center for the connected & protected smart-home market. We create services and IoT products for smarter, safer and more secure homes, serving customers throughout Northern Europe. We are now looking for our next IT System Architect for the Network team, are you ready for your next challenge?
About the role
As an IT System Architect at Verisure you will hold an important role in defining the mid-term plan and strategy and align it with the company strategy. You will also perform discovery and analysis for new initiatives. You are responsible for gathering requirements for new systems prior to implementation. You will be a part of a bigger team divided into three smaller teams within Infrastructure, Network and Cloud. You will represent the network team in different forums to find the best solutions to our company's challenges.
Some of the projects the team is working on right now:
* Network transformation
* Network security (NAC, WAF etc)
What you bring
You are a curious person who thrives in a complex role where you get to have a helicopter view of everything regarding your department. We believe you are a structured person and apply agile methodologies to your work.
* Proven experience as a System Architect or a similar role
* Deep understanding of network architecture, LAN, WAN, Routing, FW
* Excellent communication and interpersonal skills, with the ability to collaborate effectively with cross-functional teams and stakeholders
* Strong analytical and problem-solving skills with the ability to assess complex IT systems and propose effective solutions
* You are fluent in English, both written and spoken
What we offer
Verisure is a global leading provider of professionally monitored security solutions. We are an international company with a start-up mindset, fast, agile, and lean, high-performance and value driven. We protect more than five million customers in 16 countries. Our business model integrates product development, design and sales with installation, outstanding service and a 24/7 professional monitoring solution. We protect people from intrusion, fire, and flood - and we save lives.
Over the past years, Verisure has experienced an exceptional and resilient financial performance with a very long track record of double-digit growth - thanks to continuous drive for Innovation, our very sophisticated Go-To-Market approach and replicable business model for expansion into new countries. We are now supporting the business' next phase of growth with a robust business plan for value creation. Verisure's success depends on its people, and we invest in them every day. Working with Verisure is being part of an industry leading world-class company that has a strong entrepreneurial spirit.
Are you interested in becoming part of Verisure? Apply today!
We are excited to hear from you! Send your application already today. If you have questions regarding this position reach out to our Global TA Specialist, Ema Dobraca at ema.dobraca@verisure.com
