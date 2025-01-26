IT support Technician
About the role
Are you passionate about combining Swedish maritime craftsmanship with cutting-edge technology, innovation, and sustainability?
We are looking for a skilled, driven, and service-oriented IT Technician with operational responsibility for our IT environment. In this role, you will have the chance to work broadly within IT, taking ownership of our IT infrastructure while supporting a growing and innovative organization.
Your primary workplace will be in Nyköping, but the role also includes operational responsibility for our Stockholm office, which involves occasional travel.
Key Responsibilities
IT Operations & Maintenance: Manage and maintain the company's IT infrastructure to ensure smooth daily operations.
Technical Support: Serve as the first point of contact for IT support, providing assistance with PCs, Macs, telephony, and other hardware.
Hardware Management: Install, configure, and maintain computers, phones, and IT equipment.
Microsoft Dynamics 365 Expertise: Act as a super user for Microsoft Dynamics 365, supporting the organization in its usage.
IT Security: Address IT security issues and ensure compliance with regulations, including NIS2.
System Advisory: Provide recommendations on systems such as MES and HRM to improve operations.
Procurement Support: Assist in the negotiation and purchase of hardware, systems, and software in collaboration with the Procurement team.
Vendor Collaboration: Work closely with external suppliers to deliver high-quality IT solutions.
Qualifications
Strong communication skills in Swedish and English (verbal and written).
Proven experience in first-line Helpdesk or similar technical support roles.
Competence in Microsoft Dynamics 365.
Technical proficiency in both PC and Mac systems.
Hands-on experience with installation, configuration, and maintenance of IT hardware and software.
Familiarity with NIS2 compliance or equivalent IT security frameworks.
Problem-solving skills with a proactive and solution-oriented approach.
Location
Nyköping
Contract
Full-time, permanent contract with probationary period.
Application
Submit your application (CV + cover letter) online using the link below. We review applications on an ongoing basis.
About X Shore
The Swedish climate technology and electric boat company X Shore was founded in 2016 in Stockholm. Made in Sweden, X Shore has become the world's leading supplier of electric boats with customers in markets such as North America and Europe. X Shore's boats use no fossil fuels and have minimal impact on marine wildlife. X Shore boats have received numerous design awards and have won European Powerboat of the Year, Best of Boats and Design awards globally.
