IT Support Engineer
Assignment description
Job description
We are seeking a skilled and proactive IT Technician to manage, maintain, and support the technology infrastructure of our customers (Restaurant kassa system). This includes overseeing point-of-sale (POS) systems, internet connectivity, hardware and software, security systems, and providing technical support to staff. The ideal candidate will ensure the restaurant's technology runs smoothly and reliably, contributing to efficient daily operations and excellent customer service.
Key Responsibilities:
Install, configure, and maintain IT hardware, including POS systems, printers, tablets, routers, and security cameras.
Troubleshoot and resolve issues related to software, hardware, and network systems.
Provide timely on-site and remote IT support to restaurant staff.
Monitor and maintain stable internet and Wi-Fi connections.
Update and manage the POS system, including pricing, menus, and software upgrades.
Set up and manage data backup and disaster recovery systems.
Coordinate with IT vendors for equipment purchases and repairs.
Ensure cybersecurity practices are in place (e.g., antivirus, firewalls, user access control).
Maintain accurate documentation of system configurations, licenses, and hardware inventory.
Requirements:
Proven experience as an IT technician, help desk technician, or similar role.
Strong understanding of POS systems used in restaurants (e.g., Toast, Square, Aloha, etc.).
Familiarity with networking (LAN/WAN), routers, switches, and wireless systems.
Proficiency in Windows and/or macOS operating systems.
Strong troubleshooting, communication, and problem-solving skills.
Ability to work independently and respond promptly to issues.
Basic understanding of South Indian food and cuisine to assist with POS configuration, quality control, and menu management.
