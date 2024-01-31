IT Supplier Manager
2024-01-31
At Tetra Pak we commit to making food safe and available, everywhere; and we protect what's good - protecting food, protecting people, and protecting the planet. By doing so we touch millions of people's lives every day. And we need people like you to make it happen.
Job Summary
IT Supplier Management is part of the Finance & Supplier Management organization and responsible for developing and driving the Tetra Pak Information Technology (IT) global procurement strategy. As an integrated part of that, we are also responsible for defining and managing our IT Category strategies and our supplier base.
The IT Supplier Manager will be responsible for implementing global category strategies and developing and maintaining the supplier base primarily for IT Infrastructure and services, including Management Consulting and Staff Augmentation categories. Securing seamless sourcing, pricing, and contract negotiations to support business needs. The role holder will act as a business partner to ensure that the category strategy and overall business objectives and targets are aligned.
This position is based in Lund, Sweden.
What you will do
As a Supplier Manager, you will:
Work in close collaboration with our Information Management stakeholders, supplier management functions, and our IT suppliers
Identify suppliers, drive sourcing and contracting based on business need in line with supplier management strategies and established supplier base.
Drive compliance to category strategy, supplier base plan, supplier management processes, contracts, and best practices
Support and provide input to category owner to qualify potential suppliers and keep good knowledge of the IT consultant market, especially in the 4 main sites where IT team operates (Sweden, US, India and Singapore)
Develop and maintain strong stakeholder relationships communicating results and acts as a proactive Business Partner.
Manage escalations related to performance or commercial terms issues.
Other supplier management tasks within any IT category.
We believe you have
University bachelor's degree in Business Administration, Supply Chain Management or equivalent professional experience
3+ years of experience on Supplier Management processes, sourcing, contracting and IT supplier base management, preferably with global or international experience
Fluency in English, both written and spoken.
Knowledge of SAP and ARIBA is preferred
Good communication, negotiation, and stakeholder management skills
Project Management experience is a plus
We Offer You
A variety of exciting challenges with ample opportunities for development and training in a truly global landscape
A culture that pioneers a spirit of innovation where our industry experts drive visible results
An equal opportunity employment experience that values diversity and inclusion
Market competitive compensation and benefits with flexible working arrangements
If you are inspired to be part of our promise to protect what's good; for food, people, and the planet, apply through our careers page at https://jobs.tetrapak.com/.
To find out more about how it is to work at Tetra Pak in Lund, take a look at following website https://publications.inpublix.com/we-are-tetra-pak/
This job posting expires on 2024-02-14
To know more about the position contact Monica Arellano +19405941774
Questions about your application contact Josephine Malalla at +46 46 36 5253
