It Specialist To Raysearch Labratories
2023-09-14
Are you a passionate IT Specialist with a desire to revolutionize cancer treatments worldwide? Join RaySearch and become an integral part of our dynamic IT Specialist team based in central Stockholm. Collaborate with experienced professionals, working alongside our international service team to install innovative software solutions, RayStation and RayCare, empowering cancer clinics to enhance treatment planning and streamline patient information management.
YOU WILL
As an IT Specialist, you'll have a crucial role in handling installations and resolving technical issues for our valued customers. You'll also have opportunities to engage with customers both remotely and on-site. Your responsibilities will involve planning, implementing, and providing support for our software products and their IT environments. You'll actively participate in pre-sales activities, collaborate on custom solutions, and join customer IT trainings conducted either on-site or remotely.
Solid technical skills are essential for success in this role, while previous medtech experience is not required - it is advantageous. We'll provide a comprehensive introduction to our products to ensure you will feel confident in assisting customers. As a positive and service-minded individual, you enjoy helping customers and embracing the diverse challenges that come with the position. Your ability to structure work, adapt to shifting priorities, and take responsibility for tasks are qualities we value. Fluency in English is essential, and knowledge of Swedish and other languages is a bonus. If you're already based in Stockholm, that's an advantage, as we're actively seeking to fill this position promptly.
YOU ARE
We are looking for individuals with experience in installing and supporting hardware, proficiency in Active Directory, and familiarity with technologies such as Citrix XenApp, virtualization installations and administration, SQL servers, network infrastructure, and international environments. Along with technical expertise, we value self-discipline, strong communication skills, a people-oriented mindset, and a genuine interest in technology. As part of our team, you will have the opportunity to manage tasks, collaborate effectively, build positive relationships, and stay up-to-date with the latest advancements. Join us and contribute your unique talents to drive innovation and success in our organization.
WANT TO LEARN MORE?
We are collaborating with Nexer Recruit regarding this recruitment. Please contact recruitment consultant markus.hanna@nexergroup.com
, or call +46 73 (0) 031 15 81 should you want to learn more about the position. We are looking forward to hearing from you!
Join RaySearch for a purpose-driven career where your technical expertise can contribute to advancing cancer treatments worldwide. Become a catalyst for change in the lives of cancer patients by joining our dedicated team. Ersättning
