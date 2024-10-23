IT Specialist Infrastructure
Boliden is a high-tech metal company with its own mines and smelters, committed to ensuring society's supply of base and precious metals while striving to be the most climate-friendly and respected metal provider in the world. Our work has been integral to the value chains that have shaped modern society for a century. The metals we mine and produce will play a crucial role in the future - it is how we produce them that matters. Join us in driving change for generations to come.
Your opportunity
We are looking for a talented and highly motivated IT-infrastructure specialist to join our team in IT Services at Boliden. We deliver and develop group common IT-services crucial for Boliden's business. The position is partly customizable and offers great development opportunities. It is versatile assignment with a high level of independence and room for personal initiative.
Who you will work with
You will join a dedicated team of IT-infrastructure specialists, collaborating with all possible stakeholders within IT and the business. Working closely with external experts is a part of the assignment.
What you will do
Manage IT-infrastructure in a hybrid environment (on-premise and in cloud)
Hypervisor and server operation
Manage storage and backup platforms
Contribute to cybersecurity initiatives
Collaborate with customers and suppliers
Participate in projects where you bring your expertise
What you bring
An academic degree and/or several years of relevant work experience
Experience from working with products and platforms like VMware, Windows Server, Public and Private Cloud
Ability to adapt, develop and learn
Team oriented and communicative
Proficient in Swedish and English
A category B driving license
This is a full-time, permanent position based in Boliden, travels might occur. The starting date is subject to agreement.
Why work with us
At Boliden, we believe in creating a workplace where care, courage, and responsibility guide everything we do. We offer an innovative and collaborative environment and if you are passionate about making a difference and ready to take on a role that offers both challenge and growth, we would like to hear from you.
Apply today to be part of something truly meaningful!
We review applications regularly, so don't wait. The last day to apply for this position is Sunday 17th of November.
Do you want to know more about the position, contact Björn Sandvall, Head of section Infrastructure: bjorn.sandvall@boliden.com
.
Do you have questions about the recruitment process, contact Jessica Grönwall, Talent Acquisition Partner: jessica.gronwall@ext.boliden.com
Trade union information is available from Giovanni Cibrario, SACO, 070- 225 67 53, Andreas Mårtensson, Unionen, 070-541 83 93 or Peter Markström, Ledarna, 0910-77 40 09.
