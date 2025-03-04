IT Service Manager (Windows)
2025-03-04
Do you have a passion for driving efficiency and ensuring high-quality service delivery? We are looking for a proactive IT Service Manager to lead and develop our services within Windows Server Operations and Data Centers. In this role, you will work closely with external partners and vendors, ensure services are delivered according to agreed levels, and continuously optimize and streamline processes.
Get an idea of the role
The role involves overseeing relationships with outsourcing partner companies and vendors within IT Operations, specifically related to Windows Server Operations and Data Centers. You will be accountable for the delivery of services across the company, managing SLAs, KPIs, and financial follow-ups. Other responsibilities include:
Oversee license management, audits, and domain process responsibilities.
Monitor and develop IT support to align with business needs, implementing changes as necessary.
Define vendor requirements, manage documentation and track service quality.
Lead service delivery improvements, infrastructure development, and the company's architectural roadmap.
On a personal level
We believe you have:
Strong leadership and communication skills to manage relationships with vendors and outsourcing partners.
Experience overseeing service delivery, including SLAs, KPIs, and financial tracking within IT Operations.
Good knowledge of Windows Server Operations and data centers, with responsibility for licenses and audits.
Analytical mindset with the ability to assess IT functions, identify improvements, and implement changes.
Proven ability to manage vendor relationships, define requirements, and ensure customer satisfaction.
Spoken and written experience in English.
At least 5 years of experience within relevant roles.
Resursin brief
At Resurs, we make everyday finances easier through innovative and customer-focused solutions. With customers across the Nordics and a team of around 700 colleagues, we are committed to delivering long-term value for individuals, businesses, and society. Being named a career company for the past six years, we have a strong focus on emphasizing both personal and professional growth. With an inclusive and diverse culture, we create a workplace where employees are valued, supported, and encouraged to reach their full potential.
Join an internationalteam
Although we are based in the Nordics, our team is enriched by the breadth of perspectives brought by colleagues from countries such as South Africa, Australia, Iran, Germany, New Zealand, the US, and India. We foster a welcoming and supportive culture, where collaboration drives us to achieve the best outcomes for our users.
