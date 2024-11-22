IT Service Manager/Digital Workplace
2024-11-22
Are you ready to take on the challenge where your work really matters to the whole company? If you are creative, business driven and customer obsessed, our exciting fintech company might be the right place for you. Resurs is now looking for an IT Service Manager for our Digital Workplace.
Get an idea of the role
As an owner of our Digital Workplace at Resurs yourrole is a key success factor in the creation of our new position in the market. You will also create aculture with focus on usability and simplicity, as well asa secure and collaborative digital workplace. We want our partners, customers and users to "know the feeling" of business-driven IT.
As IT Service Manager for our Digital Workplace we expect you to:
Have a solid background within digital workplace area
Have in-depth knowledge of Microsoft products and ecosystem
Define, establish and continuously develop the service offerings
Collaborate with key stakeholders for example internal teams and external partners to design and ensure effective delivery and implementations of new services and enhancements
Monitor service performance and proactively identify improvements and addressing potential issues to minimize service disruption.
Work with Life cycle management and document software, systems, procedures and changes
On a personal level
To succeed in this role, we believethat the following is needed:
As a person we see you as flexible and independent with a desire to collaborate.
Strong emphasis on leadership, communication and inter-personal skills.
Problem solving and decision making - deals with complex issues, develops solutions to remove barriers and uses judgment to make sound and dependable decisions
A proven track record in working with external IT providers
An academic and practical approach in handling challenges
Migration, transition, and transformation experience
You will need to have4-5 years of experience with the domain Digital Workplace, preferable as a former Service Owner. You are open and like to share your knowledge and experience with your colleagues. You are structured, driven and have an interest in always improving ways of working and routines.
Additionalinformation:
In addition to this we also see the following as beneficial:
Good project management skills with a focus on service design and transition
Effective communication and interpersonal skills
English professional working proficiency
If you enjoy brainstorming and collaborating with others to find solutions, gaining commitments and mandate when needed, taking ownership and lead to deliver value-based solutions in a Nordic environment you are probably the right person for this position.
Important information
On final candidates, we carry out a detailed background check via an external company
More than a job
Resurs has more than 40 years of experience in retail finance and is one of the leading niche banks in the Nordics. We help companies and private individuals with lending, savings and payments. Today, we have a customer base of slightly more than 6 million customers and around 650 employees in the Nordic region. Apply today!
Don't wait to send in your application - selection, and interviews take place on an ongoing basis and the position may be filled before the last advertising date. We look forward to hearing from you!
