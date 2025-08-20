IT Security Operations Specialist, Lund
2025-08-20
Are you a fantastic communicator who is an expert in cyber security? Then this could be something for you! We are now looking for an IT Security Operations Specialist to join our team within our Information Systems organization in Lund.
Who is your future team?
This is a recently established role within our Information Systems department. You will work closely with a variety of stakeholders and managers to get input on capabilities needed in the different parts of the organization. Your closest team will be IT Security Group (IT-SG) whose mission is to be the link between IT and the rest of Axis' organization when it comes to our commercial offering. This means that IT-SG helps with SLA, compliance with IT close services around our products such as certificates and key management, but also around vulnerabilities and other cyber security services such as Security Operations Center.
What you'll do here as IT Security Operations Specialist?
As part of our IT Security group, you will be responsible for monitoring, detecting, and responding to security threats across multiple platforms and systems. Your expertise in IT security operations will help us identify and mitigate potential vulnerabilities, ensuring the confidentiality, integrity, and availability of our clients' data
High level list of responsibilities
* IT security incident and response
* Monitor IT security events in the infrastructure
* Life-Cycle management of endpoint protection
* Monitor and contribute to security incident response activities, including thorough post-event analyses
* Support regular Cyber Security reporting, KPI's and dashboards
* Identify and communicate current and emerging security threats
Who are we looking for/Who are you?
As an IT Security Operations Specialist we see that you have 2+ years combined experience in an IT security and/or IT Operations related role. Demonstrated experience with one or more IT security processes such as: Vulnerability management, Network security (email, web, firewall, IPS/IDS, NTA), Endpoint security, Cloud security, Log analysis (e.g., Splunk, ELK, incident management. You are a quick learner who is accurate and punctual. You have good English communications skills both written and verbal.
We also see that you can work in a team and cooperate with others but also can work independently without direct supervision and be prepared for cross border cooperation. As a person you should be result orientated, self-motivated, enthusiastic and keen to learn and develop yourself. You are also curious, do not take things for granted and wants to understand the details when needed. In this role we see that you will be a passionate security ambassador maintaining a high level of integrity (being trustworthy and handling sensitive information with care).
It is a plus if have:
* Project management skils
* Experience in collaboration with MSSP(s)
* Experience in ITSM
* Training courses and certification concerning security (e.g. CompTIA Security+, MS SC-200, MS MS-500)
What Axis has to offer
We are a world leader in network video, where cutting-edge technology meets global impact.
Here, you'll contribute to meaningful projects that shape the future of security and surveillance - developing solutions used worldwide.
As a fast-growing company, we offer exciting career opportunities. You'll grow professionally through continuous learning, supported by a collaborative team that values creativity, innovation, and work-life balance.
Our Lund HQ Campus, including the impressive Grenden building, offers a dynamic environment with spaces crafted to encourage collaboration, whether through informal "fika" chats, formal meetings, or after-hours activities. Check it out: Axis HQ
Your well-being matters to us. We offer a range of benefits, including a company bonus, Friday cake, wellness allowance, health insurance - and even your own Axis bicycle.
To learn more about Axis, our innovative products, solutions, and vibrant company culture, explore:
Life at Axis blog
Engineering at Axis blog
Innovation at Axis
Ready to act?
Axis is a company realizing the benefits of a diverse workforce. We know that diversity in groups creates a better working environment and promotes creativity, something that is fundamental for our success.
