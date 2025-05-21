IT Project Manager
Handelshögskolan i Stockholm / Datajobb / Stockholm Visa alla datajobb i Stockholm
2025-05-21
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Handelshögskolan i Stockholm i Stockholm
Are you a driven project manager with technical understanding and a talent for structure and collaboration? Do you want to lead exciting projects in a dynamic IT environment? If you're seeking a rewarding opportunity to develop and grow professionally, then join us at the Stockholm School of Economics (SSE) as an IT Project Manager.
What We Offer
A dynamic and varied role with opportunities to grow across multiple types of projects. A stimulating work environment where you will help shape the future of the IT department. A collaborative and innovative work environment The chance to work at a prestigious institution with a global reputation
About the Role
In this role you will be part of IT Services (ITS) and will be an important driving force and cohesive coordinator in the on-going improvements regarding the IT environment at the school. ITS operates and participates in various types of business development, technology and procurement projects. As IT Project Manager, you will lead different kinds of IT projects through the whole project life-cycle - always in close collaboration with the business and your experienced colleagues at the IT department. You will be a central link between technicians, developers, and other stakeholders at SSE. You will work operationally and technically, leading a variety of projects withing the IT department.
Responsibilities
- Manage projects within the IT department, focusing on both new initiatives and ongoing projects.
- Act as a vital bridge between technicians and other stakeholders.
- Proactively identifying areas for improvement in both service delivery and network performance.
Your profile
We are looking for someone with a strong drive, problem-solving abilities, and the capacity to take ownership of projects. You should be service-oriented and adaptable, thriving in collaborative settings while also being able to work independently. Strong communication skills and the ability to work with various teams are crucial.
Requirements
- A few years of experience from a role as IT Project Manager
- Ability to structure and lead projects from start to finish
- A wide technical knowledge and interest
- Bachelor's degree in Information Technology, Computer Science, or a related field
- Strong communication and interpersonal abilities
Meritorious
- Strong understanding of project management methodologies (e.g., Agile, Scrum)
- PMP or PRINCE2 certification
About The Stockholm School of Economics
The Stockholm School of Economics is ranked as the top business school in the Nordic and Baltic countries and enjoys a strong international reputation. World-class research forms the foundation of our educational offering, which includes Bachelor, Master, PhD, MBA, and Executive Education programs. Through creativity and collaboration, the Stockholm School of Economics provides an environment where ambitious students and accomplished researchers meet to address contemporary challenges within business and economics, particularly those concerning sustainability, diversity and innovation.
Apart from delivering world class education within business and economics, SSE students are trained to be successful decision makers and leaders of the future. https://www.hhs.se/en/about-us/organization/mission-and-vision/
SSE is committed to a balanced gender distribution and values a variety of backgrounds and experiences among our employees. We therefore welcome all applicants regardless of their gender, ethnicity, gender identity or expression, disability, sexual orientation, age, or religion or other beliefs. We strive to have a fair and inclusive recruitment process. Ersättning
According to agreement Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-06-15 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Arbetsgivarens referens
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "2025/23". Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Handelshögskolan i Stockholm Arbetsplats
IT Services Kontakt
Emma Hellsten, HR emma.hellsten@hhs.se Jobbnummer
9352298