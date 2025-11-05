IT/OT Software Engineer
The opportunity
We are looking for a talented IT/OT Software Engineer to contribute to an IT/OT transformation team. Helping the organization "going from project to product". Currently we are 8 engineers in the team and are looking to expand this rapidly to about 18 engineers in a year. Together as a team we will develop system solutions that our project team uses for end customer projects. Do you want to develop services and solutions? Then this job is for you!
"This is a unique opportunity to be part of a growing team that's set to transform how we work-by developing smart, scalable system solutions that reduce lead times in production and make our project teams more effective. You'll be working at the intersection of IT and OT, solving real challenges and helping drive operational excellence. As one of the early team members, you'll play a key role not just in what we build, but in how we work. There's plenty of room for innovation, collaboration, and professional growth. If you're ready to take on a new challenge, bring fresh ideas, and help shape the future of our operations-we'd love to hear from you." - Micael Nyström, Team Manager, System Solutions IT/OT System
How you'll make an impact
You will be, as a team member, responsible for developing (and maintaining) new services/solutions to shorten project lead times.
Giving support to colleagues regarding above mentioned solutions.
Upon level of experience, mentoring junior associates and driving knowledge-sharing initiatives
Upon level of experience, actively contributing to identifying and capturing opportunities for improvement
Your background
You have at least a university degree in Computer Science or similar, or equivalent experience from a comparable position
Proven experience with infrastructure and/or Windows Server who have transitioned to development.
You have good knowledge in Microsoft Azure DevOps
You are skilled in at least one of the following languages: MS PowerShell, C#, Python
You have knowledge regarding IT Infrastructure and/or Microsoft Windows Server OS
You are used to work agile in accordance with the Scrum Framework.
What we offer
Collective agreement
Flexible working hours
Health care and wellness allowance
Fantastic career possibilities within Hitachi Energy both within Sweden and globally
Mentor to support you throughout onboard phase
Various training and education supporting employee development
Diversified company with over 70+ nationalities working in Sweden
Supplementary compensation for parental leave
Employee Benefit Portal with thousands of discounts and perks
More about us
Are you ready for an exciting new challenge? Does the above description sound like you? You are welcome to apply! Applications will be reviewed on an ongoing basis, so don't delay - apply today!
Recruiting Manager Micael Nystrom, micael.nystrom@hitachienergy.com
Recruiting Manager Micael Nystrom, micael.nystrom@hitachienergy.com, will answer your questions about the position. Union representatives - Union representatives - Sveriges Ingenjörer: Mikael Hjort, +46 107-38 25 73; Ledarna: Frank Hollstedt, +46 107-38 70 43; Unionen: Fredrik Holmgren, +46 107-38 21 85. All other questions can be directed to Talent Acquisition Partner Kevin Galloway, Kevin.galloway@hitachienergy.com
