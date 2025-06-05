IT & Engineering - Talent Pipeline
2025-06-05
About VIPAS :
Imagine a world where your business technology perfectly aligns with your goals-efficient, scalable, and innovative. At VIPAS AB, that's exactly what we strive to create. As an IT consulting company, we don't just offer services; we deliver tailored solutions using cutting-edge technologies like Java and Python. Our team is well-versed in software development, DevOps, and engineering, bringing years of experience and expertise. Think of us as your trusted guide, leading your organization through the landscape of modern tech adoption, ensuring every step is taken with confidence and foresight.
Job Description:
Are you an experienced professional seeking new challenges in Sweden? We are building a talent pipeline for future openings across a broad range of sectors. Whether you specialize in information technology, engineering, or project leadership, we want to connect with you.
Why join our Talent Network?
Access to exclusive job openings aligned with your expertise
Stay informed on upcoming opportunities in your field
Connect with leading employers across Sweden
Accelerate your job search through proactive recruitment
We're looking for experienced professional in:
Information Technology & Digital Innovation
Software Development & Engineering
Cloud & Infrastructure
Cybersecurity
AI & Machine Learning
DevOps & IT Operations
Functional & Non-functional IT Roles
IT & Technical Project Management
Engineering & Technical Fields
Electrical & Electronic Engineering
Manufacturing Engineering
Chemical Engineering
Quality Engineering
Other Professional Domains
Project & Program Management
Business Analysis
Systems Engineering...and more
Ideal candidates will have:
Minimum 4 years of professional experience in Sweden
A valid Swedish work permit
Strong expertise in your domain
Excellent communication and problem-solving skills
Why Join Us?
Vipas AB offers attractive employment packages for IT consultants, aligned with the Teknikföretagen (Almega) collective agreement. Clients Working with us provides opportunities in diverse industries, allowing you flexibility and growth. If you're driven and eager to face new challenges, join the VIPAS family.
You'll be part of an innovative team driving the future of telecom, Automotive, Retail, and Banking. If you're ready to take on challenging projects and grow your career in a cutting-edge environment, this is the opportunity for you!
Apply Now & Please feel free to reach me at kumud@vipas.se
Note: Please do apply if you have Sweden PR/ citizenship OR a Sweden work permit.
How to Apply:
Interested candidates are encouraged to apply by submitting their resume and specify your preferred professional area(s). Join us in driving innovation in the VIPAS AB!
