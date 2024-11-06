IT Infrastructure Specialist
We now have a new need and are therefore looking for a consulting colleague with the qualifications below. The position is part of our consulting services, which means you will be employed by us and work with clients or internal projects and assignments.Job DescriptionThe team is responsible for Terraform as part of the DevOps platform. The assignment is to build and support automation solutions around the platform.Your Profile (Must-have requirements)Strong knowledge of:
Git, including branching models, tagging, PRs and code reviews, tasks
Understanding of importance and experience with linting
API knowledge - verbs, request & response payloads, authentication methods, path/query/body parameters, headers
Understanding of CI/CD pipelines and deployment patterns; build & deploy phases
Understanding of importance of the proper documentation and examples + Markdown format
Bash scripting proficiency
Good troubleshooting skills
Able to work independently
Good to have knowledge of any combinations of:
Ansible
Collections, roles, modules
Plays and playbooks
Good Jinja2 templating knowledge
Secrets handling
Loops, interacting with web services
Ideally AWX / AAP experience
Jenkins
Triggering jobs externally
Developing pipelines, steps, stages, basic DSL knowledge
Error handling
Developing libraries
Parameters and parameter types
Groovy experience
Tekton knowledge
Terraform
Data sources and resources
Understanding of providers, modules, experience in module development
Running tf code conditionally + loops
Templating, complex structure / variables handling
Forcing dependencies, targeting resources
Knowledge about tf state, importing resources
Ideally TFE experience
Code security
Containers and Kubernetes
Good understanding of: container, pod, deployment, service, ingress, secret, replica set, namespace
Hands-on experience with kubectl + kubeconfig
Managing volumes
Scaling deployments
Troubleshooting, analysing logs and events
Good understanding of Dockerfile and building images, image tagging
Container registry
Python
At least mid level
Application deadline: 13-11-2024
About UsWe currently employ experienced consultants in areas such as System Development, AI, Machine Learning, Testing, Cloud, Infra DevOps, and IT Project Management.Working at Deploja is something entirely different from working at an ordinary consulting company-and we are really proud of that. So, what makes us unique?We simply offer more than just a high salary and greater freedom; that's just the beginning. With us, you'll find the work environment and opportunities you deserve. Welcome to Deploja, where the grass is indeed greener!
Vi erbjuder dig följande, Valet är ditt!
Exciting assignments with our many clients. We focus on long-term projects, which gives you the opportunity to create value for the client while also developing yourself.
A secure monthly salary - together we'll agree on a base salary depending on your assignments.
Company car - we encourage you to choose an electric car for a more sustainable future.
Occupational pension and great opportunities for salary conversion.
Vacation - Would you like more than 30 days of vacation, perhaps 60 days?
Private health insurance, accident insurance, and life insurance for increased security.
Skills development - you set your own budget and choose the training you wish to attend.
Quality of life - Are you struggling to balance everyday life and wish to work a little less while still earning as much, if not more?
