2024-11-06
Join Erasteel as our IT Infrastructure and Cybersecurity Manager! You'll play a crucial role in leading the development and execution of infrastructure and cybersecurity strategies, ensuring robust, scalable IT systems that safeguard the organization's assets.
JOB DESCRIPTION
Erasteel is a leading producer of Powder Metallurgy High-Speed Steel for high performance tooling and components. This role focuses on Infrastructure Management, Cybersecurity Management, and Leadership in cross-functional contexts.
Key Responsibilities:
Infrastructure Management: Develop and oversee the infrastructure roadmap, manage design, deployment, and maintenance of IT systems (servers, networks, cloud, and data storage). Ensure high availability, scalability, and performance of infrastructure. Manage upgrades, installations, and monitor network and server systems, ensuring reliable, optimized operations.
Cybersecurity Management: Create and implement cybersecurity strategies to protect IT assets, perform regular security audits, and ensure compliance (NIST, ISO27001, GDPR). Lead incident response and prevention, deploying tools (SIEM, IDS/IPS, firewalls) to detect and mitigate threats. Collaborate on risk management and maintain compliance with relevant data protection laws.
Leadership & Cross-Functional Collaboration: Collaborate with a team of network engineers, system administrators, and cybersecurity experts across global locations. Partner with departments (legal, finance, operations) to align IT and business goals, delivering reports on cybersecurity risks and infrastructure performance. Serve as backup to the IT Operations Manager as needed.
YOUR PROFILE
Education: Bachelor's degree in Computer Science, IT, or Engineering (Master's preferred).
Experience: 5+ years in IT infrastructure management and cybersecurity in a global, industrial context. 3+ years in leadership, with experience in project and vendor management
Technical skills: Proficiency with Windows servers, virtualization, and AWS/Azure. Expertise in cybersecurity frameworks, risk assessment, and compliance standards. Strong knowledge of networking protocols and security technologies (VPN, SSL, SD-WAN).
Preferred certifications: CISSP, CISM, ISO27001, CCNP, ITIL, Microsoft Azure.
Language skills: Fluency in English, both written and spoken.
Soft skills: Effective leadership and problem-solving abilities, able to manage multiple priorities. Strong strategic and risk management skills.
OTHER
Location: Söderfors
How to apply: click the red button "sök detta jobb" (apply for this job)
For more information, please contact: HR Manager Tobias Collin, 076-695 37 72
