IT Engineer

Assignment description
Job description
In the role of IT Platform Engineer, you are a key player in revolutionizing the infrastructure behind the next generation of autonomous transport solutions. You will be instrumental in designing, developing, and deploying scalable and reliable on-prem and cloud applications that support the software development teams at the heart of this transformative journey.
Your responsibilities span the entire software development lifecycle, from initial requirements gathering to deployment and ongoing maintenance. This involves utilizing your deep expertise in Kubernetes, Cilium, GitLab CI/CD, Crossplane, and Infrastructure as Code (IaC) to architect secure and efficient systems.
Part of your role includes collaborating with cross-functional teams to ensure the seamless integration of various technologies, thus enabling the creation of cohesive and robust digital infrastructure.
You will evaluate and troubleshoot complex technical issues, ensuring the optimal performance and reliability of our systems. Acting as a technical mentor, you will also support the company's developers by providing them with the necessary knowledge to develop our systems.
Technical skills:
• Hands-on experience with Kubernetes, CI/CD, and IaC.
• Experience with successfully designing and implementing software infrastructure solutions.
• Problem-solving skills and the ability to work effectively in a team environment.
This is our tech stack:
- Kubernetes
- Terraform and Terragrunt
- AWS, IAM, Karpenter, Crossplane, and DynamoDB
- Grafana, Tempo, Loki, Prometheus, and OpenTelemetry
- ArgoCD and GitLab pipelines
- Languages: Python, Bash and Go
- BGP and Routing
- Apache Kafka
- Cilium
- Redis
