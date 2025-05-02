IT Data Engineer
2025-05-02
Do you want to make a difference and deliver great service?
Our mission is to make a difference. Here's your opportunity to take part. We are growing and strengthening our IT team! We are adding a new, critical role to our headquarters in Lund and recruiting an IT Data Engineer. If you have database and data analysis experience, strong Microsoft Azure Fabric knowledge and great analytical skills, then you might be the one we are looking for. You will have a unique opportunity to be part of our growth and enter a new role, overseeing our data and data integrations.
Job description
As Data Engineer you will be responsible for overseeing our data and the use of our data: that all data is secure, organized, and accessible. You will manage data-related projects and contribute to that we use data efficiently to support our business objectives. Integrations is a big part of the job, where you will make sure that we have stable and secure data integrations:
Develop and implement data management strategies.
Standardize integrations and connectivity processes.
Ensure data integrity and security.
Manage data-related projects and initiatives.
Collaborate with other departments to ensure data is used effectively.
Categorizing the data and setting labels.
Manging the retention of our data.
Qualifications
To be successful in the position we believe that you have a relevant educational background as Bachelor's degree in Computer Science, Information Management, or a related field. You have a strong understanding of databases and data analysis procedures, of structured and unstructured data. You have proven experience as a Data engineer or similar position and extensive Microsoft Azure Fabric and data warehouse knowledge. Microsoft Purview experience is also required. You are confident, and probably an expert, in most of the following areas: Azure Pipelines, Azure Fabric, Azure Purview, DevOps, Snaplogic, Json and python experience, datalake, Lakehouse and data warehouses, certifications is meritorious. You are fluent in English, oral and written. Swedish is meritorious.
As a person you are analytical with good problem-solving skills and a good ability to work independently but at the same time you thrive in a collaborative environment.
We offer
This is a great time to join a highly dynamic company during a very exciting phase of growth. The position offers an international work environment and corporate culture, with the possibility for individual development and growth.
Application
For more information about the position, please contact recruitment consultant Jörgen Björkman, 0739-80 83 95.
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-05-12
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Technogarden AB
(org.nr 556276-5189) Arbetsplats
IT Data Engineer
Jörgen Björkman jorgen.bjorkman@technogarden.se
9316810