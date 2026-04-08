It Controller - Traton R&d, Operational Excellence
Scania CV AB / Controllerjobb / Södertälje Visa alla controllerjobb i Södertälje
2026-04-08
, Salem
, Ekerö
, Nykvarn
, Botkyrka
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Scania CV AB i Södertälje
, Nykvarn
, Huddinge
, Järfälla
, Sundbyberg
eller i hela Sverige
TRATON is a group of strong brands with a shared mission: transforming transportation together to create the future of sustainable transport solutions. Within TRATON, we include MAN, Scania, Volkswagen Truck & Bus, and International. As part of a global team of industry experts, you get to think bigger, experience more, and reach further.
Together, we have the power to transform transportation. Let 's make a difference together. Find out more: www.traton.com
Our values - customer first, respect, team spirit, responsibility, and elimination of waste - are at the heart of everything we do.
Role Summary
We are looking for an experienced IT Controller to take ownership of financial steering, planning, and governance across the R&D IT function. In this key role, you will act as a strategic partner to IT leadership, ensuring strong financial control, transparency, and structure in a complex international environment. You also have broader responsibility for the R&D Area, Operational Excellence.
The position reports to the Head of R&D Business Controlling and will be part of a team of 25 controllers. The position is part of the global Operational Excellence and Digital Engineering Solution team.
Key Responsibilities
• Lead financial planning & analysis for the R&D Area Operational Excellence, as well as operationally the IT organization
• Drive budgeting, forecasting, and long-term financial planning processes
• Establish and maintain robust financial structures, models, and reporting frameworks
• Provide steering insights to support decision-making at the senior leadership level
• Monitor IT costs, investments, and business cases (CapEx / OpEx)
• Ensure alignment between IT strategy and financial targets
• Develop and improve cost control, allocation models, and KPIs
• Collaborate with stakeholders across Finance, IT, and business units internationally
• Harmonize IT processes across the TRATON R&D Group ensuring elimination of waste
Your Profile
• 7+ years of experience in IT controlling / financial controlling
• Strong background in financial planning, analysis, and cost management
• Experience of working in a large international or global company
• Solid understanding of IT organizations, projects, and cost drivers
• Advanced skills in Excel and financial systems (e.g., SAP or similar)
• Strong analytical mindset with the ability to create structure and clarity in complex environments
• Excellent communication skills and ability to influence senior stakeholders
• Fluent in English
This Is Us
We are a forward-thinking organization with a strong focus on collaboration, professionalism, and continuous improvement. At our office in Södertälje, you will be part of a positive and high-performing environment where your contributions have a real impact.
We believe in empowering our people, fostering trust, and working together to support the organization's strategic goals.
Application
Your application should include a CV and any relevant certificates. Important: Upload your CV in English. Please note that we are not able to process any applications sent by email, due to GDPR regulations. We welcome all applicants and strive for diversity in our recruitment processes.
Apply as soon as possible, no later than 2026-04-19. Screening will take place on an ongoing basis during the application period. Logical and personality tests may be used as part of the selection process, and a background check may be required for this role.
If you have questions or would like more information about the position, please contact: Joakim Persson, Head of R&D Business Controlling, joakim.persson@se.traton.com
. If you have questions about the recruitment process, please contact: Katarina Stylander, Talent Acquisition Specialist, katarina.stylander@scania.com
We look forward to your application! Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-04-19 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Scania CV AB
(org.nr 556084-0976)
151 87 SÖDERTÄLJE Arbetsplats
Traton R&d Jobbnummer
9841479