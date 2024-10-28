IT Consultant (Infrastructure)
2024-10-28
Location: Stockholm, Sweden
Company Overview: We are a forward-thinking company seeking an experienced IT Consultant (Infrastructure) to join our team. We aim to empower our clients with robust, secure, and efficient IT infrastructure solutions that align with their business goals. If you are passionate about optimizing IT environments, enhancing security, and delivering infrastructure solutions that scale with enterprise needs, we'd love to hear from you!
Role Overview: As an IT Consultant specializing in Infrastructure, you will leverage your extensive experience in IT architecture, network design, and systems administration to assess, design, and implement infrastructure solutions for our clients. You will work closely with client teams, offering strategic guidance on technology upgrades, migrations, and security measures to enhance business operations.
Key Responsibilities:
Analyze and design enterprise network solutions, leveraging expertise in Cisco firewalls, Sophos, and other security protocols to secure client environments.
Lead end-to-end infrastructure projects, including data center operations, cloud migrations, and Microsoft Intune unification.
Provide advanced troubleshooting and support as an escalation point to resolve complex issues.
Oversee the configuration and management of identity and access solutions such as Azure AD, Entra ID, and OKTA, ensuring secure access management.
Implement and support hybrid cloud solutions (AWS, Azure, Google Cloud), optimizing resource allocation and enhancing availability.
Develop disaster recovery and business continuity plans, implementing tools like Veeam Backup for robust data protection.
Document and standardize processes following ITIL practices, boosting operational efficiency.
Requirements:
Experience: 3+ years in IT infrastructure roles
Technical Skills:
Extensive knowledge of network security, VPNs, firewall management, and Cisco systems.
Proficiency in cloud architecture and migration strategies across AWS, Azure, and Google Cloud.
Strong experience with Microsoft 365, Google Workspace, and hybrid cloud services.
Expertise in virtualization platforms (VMware, Hyper-V) and data center operations.
Hands-on experience with identity management and endpoint security frameworks.
Benefits:
Good salary and benefits
Professional development opportunities
Collaborative and innovative work culture
