IT Consultant
2024-12-09
Innovative Heads is an IT Service provider in Europe & India. It follows start-up culture where everyone has high visibility of work and performance. We are working with domain leaders in the industry and helping clients to achieve their goals.
We are urgently looking for DevOps Engineer for one of our clients in Sweden.
Role and responsibilities:
As a Devops Engineer, you work with our tools stack for CI/CD including our code repo and our SDLC process. You provide support to the agile development teams and help with onboarding as well as setting up pipelines and configurations. You work with improvements in the tools and to look forward to new solutions. Our function provides support to 40+ agile teams distributed both within Business Technology and outside. The technical environment is focused around microsoft's technologies, but in the future we will also cover CI / CD and support for our mainframe environment. You will be part of a team - Dev Support, where the work is conducted agilely with a common backlog. Collaboration both within DevOps & Application Technology and with the other functions within Business Technology SE is a natural part of the work
To succeed in this role, we see that you have:
University or college education in Computer Science /IT or equivalent work experience
Many years of experience in CI/CD and SDLC and an interest in the field
Experience of Azure DevOps Server, JFrog Artifactory, SonarCube, and Jenkins
Experience of DevOps in .Net applications
Knowledge of Microsoft development technologies e.g.- .Net, IIS, ASP.Net etc
Azure Policies (Strong skills required), Azure Landing Zones, Azure Management Groups, Terraform, and Azure DevOps or Github Actions.
Experience with Azure PaaS and SaaS, Kubernetes, Docker, PowerShell & bash scripting.
Understanding of Microservice-based architecture.
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-01-08
E-post: hr@innovativeheads.com
