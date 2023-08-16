IT Business Analyst Aftermarket - Solution Engineer
2023-08-16
Position Description
You will be part of an engaged and motivated team in an international and multicultural environment where future IT solutions for the Aftermarket Solutions are developed.
Are you interested in digitalization, the latest technology and an organization that cares about its employees? Do you want to work with a bunch of incredibly driven, passionate, and skilled people? Great! Volvo Group is now searching for a Solution Engineer with focus area aftermarket solutions.
We are looking for a driven person with a lot of energy that is eager to learn the processes, question today's way of working and discuss and find solutions together with our stakeholders.
As a solution engineer (former Business Analyst) you will elicit requirements based on input from business stakeholders, product owners and IT teams. The analysis will be the base for identifying suitable processes and IT-solutions.
You either have a background within the aftermarket domain or has experience of working as a business analyst or solution engineer.
The outcome of your work will impact our workshop dealers' profitability and the end customer satisfaction making it a key part of the complete delivery.
Key responsibilities
Connect with business stakeholders & subject matter experts to identify their needs
Propose solutions and features to fit the products
Provide detailed functional and non-functional requirements
Align with Volvo Group Strategy to pro-actively stay ahead of our competition
Skills needed:
End to end service mindset
Presentation skills - involving people to gain understanding
Focus on getting things done to enable value for the end user
Product oriented work
Cross functional collaboration with good communication skills
User experience mindset
IT knowledge to understand possibilities and obstacles
This is us, your new colleagues
Volvo and Renault are driving several exciting transformation projects and initiatives to digitalize our business processes and leverage the value of data to become a fully data-driven company.
Our existing IT-solutions in this area will be based on a java backend with a Windchill front-end. This includes technologies like Java, .NET, Angular, cloud and other commercial off-the-shelf solutions. We find ourselves in a transformation with heavy investments to transform and modernize our overall application landscape.
Our team covers the whole development process from idea to test and deploy. In addition to solution engineers our team consist of project managers/scrum masters, architects, testers and IT developers. We are co-located in Gothenburg.
We can offer you:
An attractive working environment where you will get an opportunity to work together with highly skilled colleagues in a global environment
Work with exciting techniques and development practices in a complex technical environment
To grow your competence both within IT and the automotive aftermarket domain
To work in close collaboration with our customers, end-users, suppliers and development teams
Be part of an agile team that works according to the SAFe framework
Continuous learning and development
One last thing...
What if you don't tick all the boxes? With the right mindset, you may still be the perfect candidate for the position, so don't hesitate to apply.
For further information contact:
Erik Björnwall, Delivery Manager Aftermarket Information Production +46 76 55 33022
Sam Vive, HR Business Partner
Union representatives for Swedish applicants:
Akademikerna - Therese Koggdal, +46 470 387855
Unionen - Jonas Ljungdahl, +46 31 3224985
Ledarna - Peter Svensson, +46 739 022687
