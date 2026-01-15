IT Business Analyst
Summary:
Analyses the business domain and optimises business performance through technology application. Nature of tasks:
Work closely with the stakeholders to elicit, document, prioritise, analyse and validate business needs and solution requirements
Prepare and maintain the software requirement specification
Organize and facilitate workshops (on-site or online)
Conduct feasibility studies and cost-benefit analysis
Work with team(s) of system analysts, solution architects, developers, application testers and technical writers to ensure a common understanding of the needs, sufficient quality and appropriate coverage of test cases, and a sound technical design supporting the defined requirements Produce and maintain business analysis outputs, including use cases, requirements, mock-ups, user stories, and data models
Verify and validate requirements, manage requirements traceability
Create and maintain models in Sparx Enterprise Architect
Write user and system documentation
Prepare and conduct user training
Provide input and collaborate with the testing team members in drafting and reviewing the test plans and test cases
Assist business users managing applications to organize structure and content according to information architecture best practices
Support the project manager and, if needed, assume the role of project manager
General competencies and skills (minimum):
Experience as a Business Analyst for IT solutions
Experience in Unified Modelling Language (UML)
Knowledge of business analysis techniques
General competencies and skills (advantageous):
Knowledge of current IT domain in general, up to date with the latest in technology
Experience with Agile/DevOps practices
Experience applying analytical skills relevant for business analysis (e.g. understanding and efficiently summarizing large quantities of information, problem solving, addressing incomplete or contradicting requirements)
Experience applying communication skills relevant for business analysis (e.g. presentation skills, targeted communication, active listening)
Knowledge of industry Business Analysis best practice (e.g. Business Analysis Body of Knowledge (BABOK)).
Understanding of the EU General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR)
Experience working with visual modelling and design tools (e.g. Sparx Enterprise Architect)
Experience in Business Process Model and Notation (BPMN) and/or ArchiMate;
Experience working with work item management tools (e.g. Azure DevOps, TFS or Jira)
Experience with project management
Education and professional experience:
University degree with minimum 4 years of experience in IT OR non university degree with minimum 7 years of experience in IT
Minimum 3 years of business analysis work experience
Certification and/or Standards:
Mandatory certification, issued by a third party CBAP (Certified Business Analyst Professional) or equivalent. Så ansöker du
