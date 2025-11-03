IT Business Analyst
AstraZeneca AB / Datajobb / Södertälje Visa alla datajobb i Södertälje
2025-11-03
, Salem
, Ekerö
, Nykvarn
, Botkyrka
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos AstraZeneca AB i Södertälje
, Stockholm
, Solna
, Göteborg
, Mölndal
eller i hela Sverige
At AstraZeneca, we put patients first and strive to meet their unmet needs worldwide! We've been busy building and developing our technology, enabling our transformation into a digital, data-, and AI-led enterprise. This is a unique opportunity to develop, explore, and thrive as we embark on our next chapter-accelerating AI-enabled innovation to deliver impact at scale.
Join us as IT Business Analyst in Södertälje, Sweden supporting our Biologics manufacturing facility in Gärtuna.
We are now seeking an experienced IT Business Analyst with project management experience. You will collaborate with senior business partners, IT stakeholders, and regional partners to develop business cases, assist in business process design, and ensure that proposed solutions meet our quality and compliance standards-while identifying, piloting, and scaling AI/automation opportunities that improve outcomes safely and responsibly.
What you'll do:
As an IT Business Analyst, you will partner closely with business stakeholders to uncover needs, identify AI and automation opportunities, and translate complex requirements into practical, data- and AI-enabled solutions. You'll shape designs that balance impact, cost, model performance, and readiness, and help teams understand implications and risks. You'll contribute to the innovation pipeline by incubating proofs of value, running rapid experiments, and guiding successful pilots into production. Your work includes building value cases with clear ROI, productivity, quality, and safety outcomes, while tracking benefits over time. You'll collaborate with architecture, data, engineering, and MLOps teams to define the capabilities and guardrails needed for success, and lead workshops that clarify requirements, data needs, and success metrics. Finally, you'll drive analytics and insights to inform decisions, support A/B testing and iterative optimization, and enable change and adoption through AI literacy, responsible use, and human-in-the-loop operating models.
*
Business discovery & AI identification: Engage stakeholders to surface needs and prioritize ethical AI/ML and automation use cases aligned to strategy.
*
Solution design & analysis: Translate requirements into designs and decisions; communicate impacts, costs, performance, readiness, and risk.
*
Innovation & value: Incubate proofs of value, progress pilots, and define ROI and benefits tracking for Digital & AI initiatives.
You will plan and deliver AI-enabled projects end-to-end, building integrated schedules and managing baselines, change control, and stage gates from discovery through deployment and hyper-care. You'll coordinate data onboarding, model validation, and go-live, while engaging stakeholders with tailored communications and transparent reporting on AI risks, performance, and benefits. You'll maintain clear scope, run change requests, and manage model retraining and drift, balancing time, cost, and quality. You'll define measurable outcomes and KPIs early, track them against baselines, and adjust plans to protect ROI. You'll establish governance routines and ensure compliance with quality, GxP, data privacy, cybersecurity, ethical AI, model governance, and audit requirements, maintaining evidence and explainability documentation.
*
Planning, scope & stakeholders: Build schedules, manage change, and communicate clearly to enable informed decisions and conflict resolution.
*
Benefits, governance & compliance: Define KPIs (including AI metrics), run governance, and ensure adherence to quality, privacy, security, and ethical AI.
*
Delivery & operations: Oversee budgets, cutover, hyper-care, reporting, and methodology; align local delivery with global frameworks and guardrails.
Essential Skills/Experience:
Consistent track record of using Business Analysis & Project Management tools and methods to achieve business change in a fast-paced environment, including AI/automation initiatives
*
Proficient i n leveraging AI for daily tasks to boost self-productivity - like summarizing emails, drafting content, and analyzing data, to deliver better outcomes Experience navigating complex integrated systems; demonstrate innovative analytical thinking and problem-solving to deliver outstanding results, with exposure to data platforms, APIs, and analytics/ML workflows.
*
Strong engagement, communication, and management abilities, including excellent presentation and influencing skills; able to simplify AI concepts, articulate risks/benefits, and drive adoption.
*
Prior experience in a regulated environment; familiarity with GxP, data privacy (e.g., GDPR), model governance, and auditability.
*
Proficiency in virtual collaboration to lead, shape, and cultivate innovative solutions, including cross-functional AI/innovation squads.
*
Experience working with and handling third-party suppliers/vendors, including AI technology providers, cloud platforms, and system integrators.
*
PMP or equivalent certification; additional credentials in Agile/SAFe, data/AI (e.g., Azure AI, AWS ML, or equivalent), or Lean Six Sigma are advantageous.
We welcome your application no later than November 12. Ersättning
Not Specified Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-11-13 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Arbetsgivarens referens
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "R-237578". Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Astrazeneca AB
(org.nr 556011-7482) Arbetsplats
AstraZeneca Jobbnummer
9586768