IT Architect

2024-07-17
Are you ready for your next challenge within IT and Systems Architecture? Would you like to play a vital part in contributing to the development of Koenigsegg's digital journey?
We are strengthening our Enterprise IT team and are looking for a skilled Architect to support us with the overall design of our architecture and aligning IT strategy with business goals. This role will ensure that all systems are working at optimal levels and supports the development of new technologies and system requirements. You will work closely with Enterprise Tech teams in understanding business processes and future needs and translate these to IT activities.
In our digital transformation journey, this is a challenging and developing opportunity for someone who enjoys working with detailed brushstrokes, but who also steps back periodically to admire how everything comes together in order to create a beautiful masterpiece. The big picture is all in the details.
Main responsibilities:
- Ensure that the Architectural design of all systems is robust, scalable, efficient and secure. - Collaborate with IT and system management teams, System providers and IT provider to define system requirements and standards for IT hardware and software. - Review new and existing system designs and make recommendations for optimal system set-ups. - Oversee the implementation of new systems and ensure a seamless transition during version upgrades of existing systems.
As part of the Enterprise IT team, you will be working at our main production site in Ängelholm, Sweden and report directly to the Enterprise IT management.
In order to be successful in this role, we believe that you are a self-motivated problem-solver who takes initiative and utilizes your creativity to design solutions. In working with several teams and stakeholders, it is also important that you are a strong collaborator and communicator, understanding different needs and perspectives in order to prioritize.
Main requirements:
- Strong analytical and problem-solving skills. - Excellent communication and interpersonal skills. - Proficient in IT architecture and infrastructure design. - Knowledge and experience of best practices within IT architecture and system integrations. - Strategic thinking and leadership skills. - Ability to articulate ideas to both technical and non-technical audiences.
Koenigsegg is most known for building some of the fastest cars in the world; with almost all of our megacar technologies that are patented and made in-house by our almost 500 world-class technicians, engineers, sourcing experts, production craftsmen, and communicators.
What we've created is a unique proving ground of engineering creativity that makes use of our breakthrough megacar development and legacy to push the boundaries of sustainable mobility technology.
So, what's next?
We are on a universe-denting mission to develop the next generation of breakthrough tech and products. We are looking for outstanding, impactful, and authentic individuals to grow with us. Our ambitions are inspiring but will push the limits of what is possible - requiring one to work efficiently amid our cross-functional teams to execute at high-quality levels.
