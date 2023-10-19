IT analyst to Nordea!
2023-10-19
We are now looking for an IT Analyst with a focus on Transaction Monitoring for Anti Money Laundering. By working with an inspiring and international environment, you have many opportunities to expand your skills and develop your career.
OM TJÄNSTEN
The IT Analysis-team at Nordea adds value by translating business needs into process and software requirements, to then refine and verify the validity and priority of the requirements together with stakeholders. As an IT Analyst, you will play an important role in providing Nordea's Financial Crime investigators with the solutions they need. Important in this are processes and tools for Transaction Monitoring, Sanctions Screening, and Fraud Analytics.
Over time, the mission may be extended to others area of Financial Crime Prevention, so there are plenty of opportunities for personal development. The service includes a comprehensive training program where you will undergo approximately three months of training in Nordea's technical platforms, methods and business processes, in parallel to contributing in our projects and release trains.
You are offered
• To be a part of the largest financial group in the Nordic region and one of Europe's largest banks
• Work with international teams in an inspiring work environment that provides opportunities to expand your skills and develop your career
• A job where you contribute to the great benefit of society through your efforts to combat financial crime
VI SÖKER DIG SOM
• Previous experience working as an IT analyst at a bank, especially in the compliance area.
• Experience working with Financial Crime Prevention
• Technical skills in: SQL, Webservices, XML, JSON
• Previous experience working with compliance software in NetReveal
• Education within IT, meritorious if masters degree
• Programming knowledge
To succeed in the role, your personal skills are:
• Structured
• Solutions-oriented
• Responsible
• Cooperative
Your motivation for the position is important, therefore we want you to write a personal letter explaining your interest in the position.
Our recruitment process
This recruitment process is handled by Academic Work and it is our client's wish that all questions regarding the position is directed to Academic Work.
Our selection process is continuous and the advert may close before the recruitment process is completed if we have moved forward to the next phase.
INFORMATION OM FÖRETAGET
Nordea is a leading Nordic universal bank. We help our customers realise their dreams and aspirations - and have done so for 200 years. We want to make a real difference for our customers and the communities in which we operate, by being a strong and personal financial partner. Ersättning
