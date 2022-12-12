IT Analyst
2022-12-12
, Mölndal
, Partille
, Kungälv
, Lerum
Visa alla jobb hos Leoware IT Solution AB i Göteborg
You'll join Requirements and Analysis team, where we help our business stakeholders in designing innovative, outstanding products and solutions with focus on the customer, added value and ongoing risk mitigation.
What You'll Be Doing
Delivering high quality IT solutions, Product & project planning tools
Ensuring alignment with standards and lead the way for solutions by collaborating with development teams
Eliciting requirements (functional and non-functional) by cooperating with different stakeholders
Independently and continuously reviewing requirements and ensuring the subject is transparent and understood by all engaged entities
Securing requirements traceability during end-to-end development, Managing Risk, Uncertainty & Complexity
Being responsible for requirements documentation
Who You Are
Collaboration. Ownership. Passion. Courage. These are the values that guide us in being at our best - and that we imagine you share with us.
To Succeed In This Role, We Believe That You
Have ability to work both independently and as a part of a team environment
Have great analytical skills and business understanding
Are proactive, detail-oriented and quality driven
Great communication skills
Problem-solving attitude
Are acquainted with agile way of working and methods
Your Experience And Background
Experience in IT as business analysis or Technical project manager
Bachelor of Engineering or in project management
Experience of using Java, SQL, Python, Jira and Confluence will be an asset
Data Mining and data Analysis, web analysis.
Expert in writing BRD, FRD, feature documents etc.
Fluent in English, written as well as spoke
Cooperating with different stakeholders, development, QA and automation teams
Attractive salary, pension and insurance plans
30 days annual leave, Wellness Plan, and many other benefits
Generous parental leave for both men and women
Start: Omgående
Placeringsort: Göteborg or Stockholm
Language: Fluency in English is sufficient for this positions
Omfattning: Heltid
For any questions please contact Kiran bagadiya on 0762894065 and email: kiran@leowareit.com
Sista dag att ansöka är 2023-05-31
E-post: kiran@leowareit.com Omfattning
