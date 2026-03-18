IS Service Delivery Manager HR
ABB AB / Inköpar- och marknadsjobb / Västerås Visa alla inköpar- och marknadsjobb i Västerås
2026-03-18
, Hallstahammar
, Surahammar
, Eskilstuna
, Enköping
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos ABB AB i Västerås
, Eskilstuna
, Sollentuna
, Örebro
, Stockholm
eller i hela Sverige
At ABB, we help industries run leaner and cleaner-and every person here makes that happen. You'll be empowered to lead, supported to grow, and proud of the impact we create together. Join us and help run what runs the world.
This position reports to: IS Manager
Join us as we build a new global ISIT organization for our Robotics company. We are creating the digital foundation that will support our global sales, service and production of robots. This is a rare opportunity to influence the future of a fast-growing robotics business and help shape a modern, scalable and high-performing IS landscape.
As IS Service Delivery Manager for HR, you will act as a key partner to Global Process Owners and HR stakeholders, translating business needs into effective IT solutions. You will ensure that our HR applications and integrated systems deliver strong performance, reliability and value. Working in a complex, multicultural environment, you will lead service delivery, manage vendors, drive improvements and ensure that our HR technology ecosystem supports the company's strategic ambitions. The role carries significant organizational impact and requires strong leadership, financial accountability and excellent stakeholder management.
Main responsibilities:
Ensure strategic alignment of HR business demand with IS service owners and deliver the IS strategy for HR applications
Lead and optimize service delivery performance, including oversight of third-party suppliers and service reporting
Coordinate delivery of new demand, change requests and defect resolution to ensure high-quality outcomes
Manage financial accountability for applications in scope, including budgeting, forecasting and cost control
Build strong relationships with stakeholders and vendors, fostering collaboration and continuous improvement
You will also coordinate maintenance activities, support innovation and continual improvement, ensure compliance with internal controls and guide external team members in tools, processes and best practices. The role includes responsibility for license optimization, integration with multiple systems and collaboration across countries, regions and continents.
The position is available in Italy Milan, Spain Barcelona, Czech Republic Prague, India Bangalore, Sweden, Estonia, Portugal and Poland Krakow with a hybrid working model depending on country.
Your background:
10-12 years of experience in operational IS roles within complex, global organizations
Strong ITIL knowledge and certification; additional certifications such as Six Sigma or TOGAF are an advantage
Proven leadership experience, including vendor management and cross-functional stakeholder engagement
Experience with HR systems such as Workday or Phenom is beneficial
Bachelor's or master's degree in Information Technology or equivalent professional experience
Fluent in English with excellent communication and influencing skills
Join us and help build the global ISIT framework that will power the next generation of robotics. If you thrive in a fast-moving environment, enjoy strategic challenges and want to contribute to a world-class digital foundation, we look forward to hearing from you.
What's in it for you?
At ABB Robotics, you'll be part of a global leader in automation and innovation. We offer a dynamic and inclusive environment where your ideas and leadership make a real impact. You'll work with cutting-edge technologies, visionary teams, and have the opportunity to shape the future of robotics on a global scale.
We empower you to take the lead, share bold ideas, and shape real outcomes. You'll grow through hands-on experience, mentorship, and learning that fits your goals. Here, your work doesn't just matter, it moves things forward.
Our benefits? Competitive, comprehensive, and crafted with you in mind.
Welcome with your application!
Building a cleaner, smarter future takes all kinds of minds: the curious, the courageous, and the creative. That's why we welcome people from all backgrounds and experiences.
Ready to make an impact?
Apply today or visit https://www.abb.com
to learn more about the impact of our solutions across the globe. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-03-21 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare ABB AB
(org.nr 559193-0903), https://www.abb.com/global/en
Kopparbergsvägen 2 (visa karta
)
721 83 VÄSTERÅS Arbetsplats
Västerås, Kopparbergsvägen 2 Jobbnummer
9803837