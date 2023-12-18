Ipco Strategisk Inköpare
Boss Business Partner North AB / Inköpar- och marknadsjobb / Sandviken Visa alla inköpar- och marknadsjobb i Sandviken
2023-12-18
, Ovanåker
, Gävle
, Hofors
, Ockelbo
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Boss Business Partner North AB i Sandviken
, Ovanåker
, Falun
, Borlänge
, Bollnäs
eller i hela Sverige
IPCO is the industrial process solutions company that touches the lives of everyone, everywhere - from food to flooring, powder paint to paper, solar cells to semiconductors. We are a 650-strong global team who design, build and service innovative equipment and steel belts for businesses seeking to enable the green transition with sustainable, large-scale production.
Join a company that has been leading the way in industrial processing solutions since 1901 and develop a long-term, stimulating career, with plenty of opportunities to make your mark. You'll work in an expert team with colleagues who have a passion for performance and a commitment to innovating for the future. And you'll develop new skills and capabilities as you help to maximize our customers' success.
We are currently in an exciting phase of expanding our operations with a brand-new facility in Forsbacka, in addition to our established production site in Sandviken. Would you like to join us in the ongoing development? We are hiring a committed and self-sufficient Strategic Purchaser for our world-lead production unit in Forsbacka and Sandviken!
About the Job
As a Strategic Purchaser at IPCO, you will be responsible for negotiating timely and high-quality business deals that align with the operation's needs. Your main task will be to secure cost-effective agreements with the most suitable suppliers in the global market to strengthen our competitive advantages. Your successful handling of this role is essential to ensuring that production has access to the materials and components required for manufacturing and enables us to deliver high-quality products to our customers.
In our development-oriented environment, we are making significant investments to meet market demands, including in new fields such as medicine, energy, and electronics, and within existing product areas. As a key player, you will be responsible for the commercial and contractual aspects in our Capex/Investments. You will oversee our strategic procurement process concerning contracts/agreements for production materials, supplies, services/consultants, and investments.
You will be responsible for finding and analyzing multiple suppliers to identify the most suitable, high-quality, cost-effective business solutions. Safety is our top priority, and we prioritize sustainability when selecting suppliers. You will communicate with production, product management, administration, product design, and development teams to ensure that procurement needs are thoroughly analyzed and agreements executed through proper follow-up operations. As the supplier-responsible, you must ensure that our suppliers meet our expectations regarding;
• HSE (Health, Safety, and Environment)
• Quality
• On-time delivery
• Costs/Productivity
As the overseer of the procurement process, you will play a crucial role in daily operations, investments, and development projects. Your primary responsibility will be to improve the structure and methodology of the procurement process. Daily hands-on work related to the operative flow will also be a natural part of work. Any discrepancies that arise should be promptly addressed and resolved by you.
About You
We are seeking candidates with a degree in procurement or economics or equivalent education or work experience for the position. It would be advantageous if you have experience working with different business and management systems and have held a similar position as a strategic purchaser in the manufacturing industry. You must be proficient in both written and spoken Swedish, as well as English, which is our official corporate language.
You are used to working and making decisions independently and passionate about building good relationships and collaborating with others, within and outside the organization. You will play a crucial role in purchase and procurement activities with other suppliers, which requires a professional approach. Your strong communication skills and collaborative procedure enable you to build and maintain positive relationships with suppliers and internal departments. You approach work methodically and proactively, demonstrating meticulous attention to detail. To succeed in this role, you need to focus and prioritize tasks effectively, especially in high-pressure situations.
We welcome your application at January 21, 2024.
For questions about the job contact recruiter Sofia Wester at sofia@bossbp.se
or Evelyn Hult at evelyn@bossbp.se
at Boss Business Partner Ersättning
Lön enligt överenskommelse Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-01-21 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Boss Business Partner North AB
(org.nr 559280-9213), https://bossbp.se/ Arbetsplats
Boss Business Partner Kontakt
Sofia Wester sofia@bossbp.se 0739344394 Jobbnummer
8337786