iOS Engineer - UI / Application Layer
Needefy AB / Datajobb / Malmö Visa alla datajobb i Malmö
2026-06-17
, Burlöv
, Lomma
, Staffanstorp
, Vellinge
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Needefy AB i Malmö
, Gotland
, Södertälje
, Stockholm
eller i hela Sverige
The app layer is where great user experiences come to life. In this role, you'll work close to the interface, the application logic, and the connection between client apps and background services. It's a great fit if you enjoy building polished, intuitive iOS experiences while still understanding how the systems behind them work together.
What you'll do
Build and refine user-facing features in iOS applications, with focus on the application layer, UI, and interaction design.
Work with SwiftUI, UIKit, Swift, or Objective-C depending on the codebase and product needs.
Translate product and design requirements into clean, maintainable, and testable iOS components.
Collaborate with designers, backend engineers, and other app developers to create smooth and reliable user experiences.
Ensure that UI components interact effectively with background services, data flows, and asynchronous processes.
Improve performance, accessibility, and usability across key user journeys.
Debug, refactor, and modernize existing code while balancing quality, delivery, and practical trade-offs.
Contribute to technical discussions, code reviews, and continuous improvement of the iOS application architecture.
What we're looking for
Problem-solving clarity - Ability to explain your thinking, ask clarifying questions, and iterate from simple to optimized
Technical fundamentals - Can reason about complexity, understand practical trade-offs, and write clean code
Communication - Easy to talk to, take feedback without defensiveness, and discuss assumptions explicitly
Genuine enthusiasm - Show real interest in hard problems, not just getting a job
Learning agility - Willing to pick up new technology, work with legacy code, and adapt quickly
Must have
Computer science fundamentals, including algorithms, data structures, and architecture. Ideally B.Sc. or M.Sc. in Computer Science.
5+ years of professional iOS development experience, including strong hands-on work with SwiftUI, UIKit, Objective-C, or Swift.
Understanding of iOS architecture, data flow, and component structure.
Ability to write clean, testable, and maintainable code.
Basic understanding of asynchronous and concurrent programming.
Strong communication skills and enthusiasm for mobile platforms and user-focused app development.
Passion for design and user experience.
Nice to have
Experience with SwiftUI and modern UI patterns, such as MVVM, Combine, etc.
Knowledge of animation, accessibility, and performance optimization.
Understanding of interaction between UI and background processes.
Experience with build and test automation, such as CI/CD, Xcode Cloud.
Join a product-focused engineering environment where thoughtful design, clean implementation, and smooth user experiences matter. You'll work close to the app layer, building iOS interfaces and application flows that feel intuitive, reliable, and well connected to the systems behind them.
Öppen för alla
Vi fokuserar på din kompetens, inte dina övriga förutsättningar. Vi är öppna för att anpassa rollen eller arbetsplatsen efter dina behov. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-12-14 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Arbetsgivarens referens
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "teamtailor-7723696-2057000". Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Needefy AB
(org.nr 556881-6937), https://jobb.needefy.com
211 36 MALMÖ Kontakt
Dino Semovic dino.semovic@needefy.se Jobbnummer
9967442