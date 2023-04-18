iOS Developer
2023-04-18
For our client we are looking for an experienced mobile developer to join their team and take responsibility for contributing to the development of the new App. Responsibilities will be everything from writing clean and sophisticated code, developing complex layouts with advanced UX, working in a modular project, API calls and working with a global team spread worldwide.
You will be working in contact with many parties that are involved in the development. Problem solving and cooperating with coworkers with different backgrounds, point of views and various cultures will be essential.
Main duties and deliverables
• You will be involved in all aspects of developing new features including:
• User story elaboration
• Estimation
• Analysis
• Design
• Programming
• Unit/integration testing
• Debugging following Agile development
• Build industry leading mobile apps for connected appliances on a global scale
• Commit to completing well-defined work and deliver on those commitments
• Perform technology evaluation and design spikes
• Swarm around tasks along with other Scrum team members
• Consistently follow the specified software development methodology
• Providing deep systems support (programming, architecture, system analysis) for the Applications team.
• Continuously learn and challenge the organization concerning:
• New practices
• Processes
• Technologies
• Languages
Personal attributes
• Curious
• Persistent
• Logical
• Clever
• A true techie at heart
• You enjoy living by the code of your craft and developing elegant solutions for complex problems.
Key experience and qualifications required
You must have all of the following experience and competencies which must be evidenced in your CV:
• Expertise in iOS development for consumer-facing apps
• Strong skills in Jetpack Compose and SwiftUI
• Ability to write automation tests
• Familiarity with Continuous Integration tools
• Interested to try other languages such as Kotlin
Other
Duration: 6 months.
Your application
