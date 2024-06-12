Investor Relations Manager
2024-06-12
Do you get excited about engaging with investors and enhancing company value through effective communication?
At Hemnet, we believe what we do matters to millions of people daily. We also believe in a company culture that inspires us to always bring our best and to put our customers at the center of what we do, while having a great time together. We are now looking for an Investor Relations Manager who will play a crucial role in managing relationships with our investors, ensuring transparent and effective communication, and supporting our strategic financial initiatives.
Responsibilities:
Develop and manage all investor communications, including earnings releases, financial presentations and investor meetings.
Assist in managing the Investor Relations calendar, including quarterly earnings cycle, investor conferences, non-deal roadshows and presentations.
Monitor and analyze market trends, financial consensus, investor sentiment, equity story and competitive positioning.
Collaborate with the finance team to ensure accurate and timely financial reporting and disclosures.
Build and maintain strong relationships with current and potential investors, analysts and other key stakeholders.
Maintain strong organizational and industry expertise by monitoring analyst publications, conference transcripts and earnings materials of peer companies.
Ensure all investor communications comply with relevant legal and regulatory requirements.
Who are you:
Experience: Minimum 5 years in investor relations, financial communications, or related fields preferably within a publicly listed company.
Education: Bachelor's degree in Finance, Business Administration, Communications or related field.
Skills:
Excellent written and verbal communication skills in English and Swedish.
Strong financial acumen and understanding of financial statements.
Proven ability to develop and maintain relationships with investors and analysts.
A high level of proactivity and accountability.
Proficiency in Google Workspace and relevant investor relations software/tools.
Adequate understanding for the rules and regulations related to Nasdaq Stockholm and of the market abuse regulation (MAR).
About Hemnet:
At Hemnet, we're always striving to make progress. We pride ourselves on creating a work environment where people thrive and grow, and where we all work together to create the most popular real estate platform in the world.
Our culture is based on three core values that guide us in our interactions inside and outside the company, how we work, and how we behave and treat each other: We listen and act, we succeed together, and we always move forward. Our values help us both in setting our strategies and in our daily decisions.
We are just over 150 people working at Hemnet. The majority of our colleagues are developers with a daily mission to make the Hemnet user experience even better, as well as to create new features and functions that help real estate agents, home buyers, and sellers to make more effective property transactions. We strive to create an inclusive culture where people are given space to grow, develop, and challenge themselves.
Apply Now:
Interested candidates, please click "Apply" to submit your resume and cover letter. Applications will be reviewed on a rolling basis, and early submissions are encouraged. Note that we will only review applications submitted in our recruitment system. We kindly ask that recruitment or consultant firms do not contact us regarding this position.
Last day of application: 5th July
Hemnet is an equal opportunity employer. We celebrate diversity and are committed to creating an inclusive environment for all employees. Ersättning
