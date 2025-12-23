Inventory Analyst
2025-12-23
Do you thrive on turning data into actionable insights? In this key role, you optimize our global inventory strategy while making a real impact on efficiency and business success.
Why join us?
We're transforming into a unified, intelligent supply chain that anticipates needs, empowers people, and drives profitable growth. This is a step toward creating a world-class customer experience through streamlined processes, advanced analytics, and sustainable logistics. By modernizing technology and fostering a high-performing, collaborative culture, we're building an end-to-end supply chain that delivers reliability, transparency, and efficiency.
Join us on a journey to shape this role together - embracing change, exploring with curiosity, and leading with initiative!
The role
As an Inventory Analyst, you support global and regional planning teams with data-driven insights. You focus on monitoring inventory performance, identifying drivers of deviation, and ensuring data accuracy across systems. Through structured analysis, you provide the fact base that supports execution of the global inventory strategy, as well as constructively challenge policies and procedures for more effective usage of the inventory capital. You report to the Global Demand and Supply Planning manager.
What you'll do
Set up and drive adherance to analytical inventory models to optimize operational parameters.
Track and visualize key inventory KPIs, including value, coverage, turnover, and health.
Test alternative modeling approaches to enhance analytics.
Support inventory optimization efforts with ad-hoc analyses and systematic Root Cause Analysis.
Share knowledge and coach team members to strengthen analytical and planning capabilities, including designing new ways of working.
Form a key team driving overall S&OP excellence in collaboration with our Inventory Leader, Demand Analyst and S&OP leader.
Location and flexibility
This role is based in Stockholm/Fagersta, Sweden or Pune, India, and we offer a hybrid work setup.
What we're looking for
You bring in-depth experience in inventory analytics and supply chain processes, with strong skills in data modeling and system integration. You're comfortable working with BI, ERP, and Advanced Planning Systems (APS) and have solid knowledge of replenishment methods in a DC network.
We value curiosity and collaboration - you learn, share, and take initiative to drive improvements together. You combine sharp analytical skills with the ability to turn complex data into clear, actionable insights - and you communicate those findings with impact to global teams. You're driven and thrive in a role where you both support and challenge the team.
Our Seco culture
At Seco, we're united by a spirit of collaboration and a shared curiosity to learn and grow. We take responsibility for our actions, stay focused on our customers, and believe in winning together. For us, it's also clear that our diversities form an amazing foundation for achieving great results. Curious about our workplace and benefits? Read more on our website. You're also welcome to visit our LinkedIn or Facebook to get to know us and our products further.
Contact information
For further information about this position, please contact Erik Jansson, Head of Global Planning, erik.jansson_c@secotools.com
We've already decided on which advertising channels and marketing campaigns we wish to use and respectfully decline any additional contacts in that matter.
Union contacts - Sweden
David Romlin, Unionen, +46 (0)70-608 46 90
Jörgen Andersson, Akademikerföreningen, +46 (0)70-548 10 70
Benny Christiansen, Ledarna, +46 (0)70-523 50 60
Recruitment Specialist: Therese Rutqvist
At Seco, we value work-life balance and due to the holidays, it may take a little bit longer until we reply in this process.
How to apply
This recruitment has an ongoing selection process, please send your application as soon as possible, and no later than January 13, 2026. Click apply and include your resume and cover letter in English. Please note that we don't accept applications by e-mail. Job ID: R0086991.
For more information about our recruitment process, please contact HR Services at hrservices.sweden@sandvik.com
At Seco Tools we develop and offer advanced products & solutions that make metal cutting easier. We work together with our customers to identify and implement the best solutions for their needs. The corporate culture empowers employees through shared values: Curiosity, Responsibility, Winning together and Customer focus. Seco Tools has a presence in more than 75 countries and employs about 4000 people. Så ansöker du
Seco Tools AB
737 30 FAGERSTA
737 30 FAGERSTA Arbetsplats
