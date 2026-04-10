Internship in Project Management
Robert Bosch AB / Inköpar- och marknadsjobb / Tranås Visa alla inköpar- och marknadsjobb i Tranås
2026-04-10
, Boxholm
, Ödeshög
, Kinda
, Mjölby
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Robert Bosch AB i Tranås
, Norrköping
, Katrineholm
, Göteborg
, Stockholm
eller i hela Sverige
Company Description
Bosch Home Comfort in Tranås develops, manufactures, and sells advanced heat pumps that harness energy from nature's own resources - rock, water, and air.
In Tranås, you'll find both our production unit and our competence and development center, where we constantly strive to stay at the forefront. Here we create smart solutions that simplify everyday life, contribute to a greener future, and provide our customers with safety and comfort
We believe in technology that makes a difference - technology that is Invented for life.
Job Description
Your contribution to something big
As part of the team, you will play an active role in planning, implementing, and monitoring projects.
You will also take independent responsibility for project streams and sub-projects and drive them forward in a targeted manner.
You will create templates and compelling presentations for our stakeholders and also provide support with administrative tasks.
With the help of sound project data analyses, you will identify key areas for improvement and thus actively contribute to our continuous development.
You will be actively involved in the development and implementation of new processes and methods in project management.
You will independently develop meaningful presentations for project management in PowerPoint, thereby preparing important decisions.
You will carefully collect all open issues in OneNote as an OPL (Open Point List) and ensure their transparency.
You will precisely monitor the consistent tracking of milestones and deliverables to ensure continuous project progress.
Qualifications
What distinguishes you
Currently studying in business administration, economics, engineering, project management, or similar as Master student
Solution-oriented mindset
Ability to work independently and to take responsibility for own work
Experience in proficient in MS Office; basic knowledge of project management methods and tools such as Jira or PowerBI is an advantage
Working knowledge of Microsoft Office tools, e.g. Word, Excel, Power Point
You are characterized by a reliable, structured, and independent approach as well as clear and open communication; you think analytically, can quickly familiarize yourself with complex issues, and enjoy proactively developing innovative solutions with creative ideas; you enjoy working in a dynamic team
Enthusiasm: for new projects; you are motivated to continuously develop yourself both personally and professionally through the use of modern methods and digital tools
Excellent written and verbal communication skills in English - Swedish is an advantage
Additional Information
Duration of the internship: 6 months, preferably starting in September 2026
Location: On-site at our plant in Tranås, Sweden
What we offer you
Monetary compensation is included to support you during your internship
We can offer free accommodation in Tranås
To support your well-being, we provide a wellness contribution for use on fitness, sports, or wellness services
We cover your travel costs from your residence to Tranås, making relocation easier for you
You gain valuable experience working within an international company with global connections
At Bosch, we care for you, our business, and our environment. Our promise to our associates is rock-solid. We grow together into countless roles, positions, and opportunities and we are interested in developing the "whole" you, not just the "7 to 16" you, because life is all about balance.
At Bosch we understand that everyone has their own focus in life, whether it is about new professional challenges, training, and development, or more time for family, friends, and hobbies, whatever your goals are we are flexible. Let 's strike a balance. At Bosch, we believe everyone is different and that is what we love. Get inspired by a cooperative, open, respectful, and trustworthy workplace where you can be yourself and be enriched by the perspectives of our community around the globe.
Join us and feel the difference. #LikeABosch Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-05-10 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Robert Bosch AB
(org.nr 556047-1194)
Hjälmarydsvägen (visa karta
)
573 31 TRANÅS Arbetsplats
Bosch Thermoteknik AB Jobbnummer
9848675