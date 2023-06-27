Internship in Production Engineering
2023-06-27
Company Description
Welcome to a world, where your ideas lead to something big. Welcome to Bosch!
Bosch Home Comfort Group in Tranås develops, manufactures, and sells heat pumps for the European market. We are approximately 1000 employees and from part of the large Bosch Group, which consists of approximately 409,000 employees worldwide.
We work with sustainable simplification of everyday life where the focus is on the environment, innovation, and development. In Tranås there is a production unit and a competence and development center. The heat pumps we manufacture draw energy from different sources - the mountain, the water, or the air. We work to constantly be at the forefront and contribute to sustainable energy and a better environment with the goal of creating a simplified everyday life for our customers. In short, we create technology that is "Invented for life".
Job Description
Your contribution to something big
As a 6-month full-time intern in our Production Engineering department, you actively contribute to develop and create the conditions for a more efficient production setup to optimize manufacturing with high quality and productivity. Your main tasks will be:
Supporting local Production Engineering department with daily project management tasks
Planning and executing own production related projects
Evaluation of data and creating statistics to follow up production KPIs
designing 3D-printed models, evaluating data and creating statistics
Assisting in IoT / Industry 4.0 topics
Administrative tasks to support local Production Engineering manager
Actively participating in the department's improvement and development (e.g. moderating workshops)
Qualifications
What distinguishes you
Must be a currently enrolled student, pursuing a Bachelor's / Master's degree in Industrial Engineering or comparable subject,
Fluent verbal and written communication skills in English, Swedish is an advantage
Previous production-related experience desirable
Good analytical skills and problem-solving mindset, technical thinking
Working knowledge in Microsoft Office Tools (especially Excel, PowerPoint, Word); experience in other tools (MS Visio, MS Project, PowerBI and CAD) are an advantage
Open and communicative, ability to approach people easily, ability to work in a team environment
Willing to learn while supporting in various areas
Results oriented and pro-active attitude
Additional Information
At Bosch, we care for you, our business, and our environment. Our promise to our associates is rock-solid. We grow together into countless roles, positions, and opportunities and we are interested in developing the "whole" you, not just the "7 to 16" you, because life is all about balance.
At Bosch, we celebrate you. Our people are what make us remarkable. Therefore, we recognize your contribution with
competitive salary packages, collective agreements with unions, occupational pension, and other attractive benefits, such as wellness contribution, smart work, flexible working hours, Gym & Yoga classes at site.
Let's not forget the sincere "thank you" for our employees' contribution. Our success is your success. Let's celebrate together.
