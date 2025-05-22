Internship in Manufacturing Operations and Engineering
Company Description
Welcome to a world, where your ideas lead to something big. Welcome to Bosch!
Bosch Thermoteknik AB in Tranås develops, manufactures, and sells heat pumps for the European market. We are approximately 650 employees and form part of the large Bosch Group, which consists of approximately 417,000 employees worldwide.
We work with sustainable simplification of everyday life where the focus is on the environment, innovation, and development. In Tranås there is a production unit and a competence and development center. The heat pumps we manufacture draw energy from different sources - the mountain, the water, or the air. We work to constantly be at the forefront and contribute to sustainable energy and a better environment with the goal of creating a simplified everyday life for our customers. In short, we create technology that is "Invented for life".
Job Description
Your contribution to something big
In the MOE department (Manufacturing Operations and Engineering), we are several teams responsible for e.g. driving the daily operations on the shopfloor, supporting the manufacturing in achieving targets in Safety, quality, cost and deliver, as well as setting the basics in form of standards and training.
During your internship you will support the local colleagues with their daily tasks. You will support or even drive topics on your own in the following areas:
Implementing a new Workforce Management tool
Driving technical/ process improvement projects in manufacturing with Kaizen-method
Driving problem-solving using techniques like 8D and problem solving sheet
Analyzing manufacturing-related data like downtimes, cycle times or first-pass rate and derive actions
Implementing technical solutions/ improvements on the shopfloor to support target achievement
Standardizing processes and routines
Furthermore, you will support with general organizational tasks and contribute to special projects. While working with us, you will gain a broad insight into different areas of Manufacturing Operations and Engineering and familiarize yourself with manufacturing and assembly processes.
Duration of the internship: 6 months preferably starting in September 2025
Qualifications
What distinguishes you
Currently studying Engineering or Industrial Engineering, preferably in Master's program
Analytical skills and ability to quickly understand and work with new topics
Solution-oriented mindset
Ability to work independently and to take responsibility for own work
Working knowledge of Microsoft Office tools, e.g. Word, Excel, Power Point
Result-oriented and pro-active attitude
Excellent written and verbal communication skills in English - Swedish and/or German as advantage
Additional Information
What we offer you
Monetary compensation is included to support you during your internship
We can offer free accommodation in Tranås
To support your well-being, we provide a wellness contribution for use on fitness, sports, or wellness services
We cover your travel costs from your residence to Tranås, making relocation easier for you
You gain valuable experience working within an international company with global connections
At Bosch, we care for you, our business, and our environment. Our promise to our associates is rock-solid. We grow together into countless roles, positions, and opportunities and we are interested in developing the "whole" you, not just the "7 to 16" you, because life is all about balance.
At Bosch we understand that everyone has their own focus in life, whether it is about new professional challenges, training, and development, or more time for family, friends, and hobbies, whatever your goals are we are flexible. Let 's strike a balance. At Bosch, we believe everyone is different and that is what we love. Get inspired by a cooperative, open, respectful, and trustworthy workplace where you can be yourself and be enriched by the perspectives of our community around the globe.
