International Freight Development and Operations Lead
2024-10-25
Job Description
As International Freight Development and Operations Lead, you act as the owner of procurement and processes related to sea transportation. You ensure that there is a contractual and operational set-up for all lanes where the group needs sea transports and cargo consolidation of shipments sent with sea transports. You also ensure that our products are shipped optimally, from a product care to lead time and cost efficiency perspective.
You will drive improvements in critical KPIs such as container utilization, on-time performance, and carrier allocation. You will also keep the organization updated with relevant industry insight and its impact on H&M's supply chain. You will also support the organization in multiple development projects, such as technology investments, supply chain optimization, and network studies.
Qualifications
The person we are looking for must have extensive experience within International Transportation, mainly related to sea freight and cargo consolidation, and have a proven track record of shipping process optimization and procurement on a senior level in a global network. Communication skills will also be a key element when deciding who we will hire for the role, as you will need to build relationships globally across basically all functions within the group as well as with external Transport Service Providers. To be successful in this role, you need to have an analytic and strategic mindset and, at the same time, the operational ability to implement new solutions/tools and set up Standard Operating Procedures. Most importantly, though, we are looking for someone passionate about being part of and contributing to the team!
This role touches almost the entire supply chain, so you need to proactively manage various internal stakeholders globally, balancing different, sometimes competing-or even conflicting- priorities. You will be navigating through complex situations, and your ability to find your way through it all to reach a mutually beneficial outcome is crucial. When it works, it's a symphony of global-level orchestration. And when it doesn't, you have the competence to redesign and improve the process!
Apart from these skills, you must also have:
10-15 years of working experience in sea shipping/supply chain management
Experience in procurement and negotiation
Experience in process design and process development connected to IT
Experience of project management, with ability to multi-task and engage in various projects simultaneously
Ability to manage stakeholders on a senior level
A flexible, positive, and inspirational mindset
Excellent knowledge in MS Office package, especially PowerPoint and Excel
Additional Information
About the recruitment process
This is a full-time permanent role and you will report to International Freight Development & Operations Manager.
If you feel your experience, skills and ambitions are right for this role, please send your CV in English. We would like to receive your application at the latest by November 8th.
Benefits
We offer all our employees at H&M Group attractive benefits with extensive development opportunities around the globe. All our employees receive a staff discount card, usable on all our H&M Group brands in stores and online. Brands covered by the discount are H&M (Beauty and Move included), COS, Weekday, Monki, H&M HOME, & Other Stories, ARKET, Afound. In addition to our staff discount, all our employees are included in our H&M Incentive Program - HIP. You can read more about our H&M Incentive Program here.
In addition to our global benefits, all our local markets offer different competitive perks and benefits. Please note that they may differ between employment type and countries.
Inclusion & Diversity
At H&M Group, we're determined to create and maintain inclusive, diverse and equitable workplaces throughout our organisation. Our teams should consist of a variety of people that share and combine their knowledge, experience and ideas. Having a diverse workforce leads to a positive impact on how we address challenges, on what we perceive possible and on how we choose to relate to our colleagues and customers all over the world. Hence all diversity dimensions are taken into consideration in our recruitment process.
We strive to have a fair and equal process and therefore kindly ask you not to attach a cover letter in your application as they often contain information that easily can trigger unintentional biases.
Company Description
H&M Group is a family of brands; H&M, COS, Weekday, Monki, H&M HOME, & Other Stories and ARKET. At H&M Group, our people are the driving force behind our commitment to creating meaningful growth and more sustainable lifestyles. Help us re-imagine fashion and together we will re-shape our industry. Learn more about H&M Group here.
