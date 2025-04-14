Internal Auditor
Lantmännen Ek För / Redovisningsekonomjobb / Stockholm Visa alla redovisningsekonomjobb i Stockholm
2025-04-14
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Lantmännen Ek För i Stockholm
, Botkyrka
, Södertälje
, Strängnäs
, Norrtälje
eller i hela Sverige
Ready to take the next step in your audit career? Join Lantmännen as an Internal Auditor and become part of a small, dynamic team with impact across a global business. You'll gain broad industry exposure, travel occasionally, and work closely together with senior auditors in internal audit projects. This is your chance to grow and develop your internal audit skills in a collaborative and purpose-driven environment. Let's reimagine the world of grain together.
This is what you will do
We're looking for someone with 2-3 years' experience, preferably within external or internal audit, who is ready to further their career by joining our Internal Audit function - where you will get international exposure, broad insight into different businesses and real opportunities for professional development.
In this newly created and exciting role, you'll join a small, supportive team with a wide impact across the entire Lantmännen Group. Working alongside our Internal Audit Managers, you will assist in performing audits and evaluations of internal processes, controls, and risk management practices, across different companies and sectors, both in Sweden and internationally.
Your responsibilities will include assisting with the planning and execution of audits, supporting the development of audit programs, and reviewing processes and controls. You will participate in the identification of areas for improvement and assist in preparing audit reports. Some audits involve traveling to our sites. You will also contribute to annual audit planning and risk assessments. All in a dynamic environment with great development opportunities and where professional growth is supported and encouraged.
In this role you will report to Janica Cronedal, Director Internal Audit at Lantmännen Group. The position is located at our headquarters in Stadshagen, Stockholm.
This is what you need to succeed
You have:
An academic degree in accounting, business administration, finance or a related field 2-3 years of experience in a relevant field, such as external audit, internal audit, or internal control. A basic understanding of audit methodology and practices. Basic proficiency in Microsoft Office Suite (Excel, Word, PowerPoint). Great communication skills in both Swedish and English, spoken and written. A proactive attitude and willingness to learn and develop internal auditing skills.
It is also meriting if you:
Have experience from working as an internal auditor Familiarity with global internal audit standards (IIA).
You are:
A strong relationship builder with the ability to collaborate effectively with stakeholders. A self-starter who takes responsibility for your own work and contributes to the team's success. A team player with excellent communication skills and the ability to adjust to various audiences, both internal and external An analytical mindset with the ability to identify areas of concern or improvement. Structured and organized in your ways of working with a strong attention to detail.
You share our values - Openness, Holistic view, Drive - and our promise of taking responsibility from Field to Fork. What we offer you.Lantmännen is a large international group and has a unique breadth in our operations. This means that we can offer development opportunities with various focuses for both specialists and generalists within different companies and industries in more than 20 countries. We actively work with internal mobility and want to contribute to employees' development and engagement every day. Together we reimagine the world of grain!Sounds interesting?
We hope so! You apply for the position online, preferably as soon as possible but no later than 4/5. In your application, you have the opportunity to add your CV or LinkedIn profile.
For a more objective and inclusive recruitment process, we do not accept personal letters but instead ask you to answer selection questions relevant to the position. The recruitment process includes both psychometric tests and competency-based interviews, with the aim of promoting a fair evaluation for all candidates. At Lantmännen, it is important that everyone has equal opportunities for employment and development within the group.
As a final candidate, a background check will be conducted through our supplier ToFindOut. If you have any questions about the position or the recruitment process, you are warmly welcome to contact Talent Acquisition Specialist, Julia Labbart at julia.labbart@lantmannen.com
. We look forward to receiving your application!
Lantmännen is an agricultural cooperative and Northern Europe's leader in agriculture, machinery, bioenergy and food products. Owned by 17,000 Swedish farmers, we have 12,000 employees, operations in over 20 countries and an annual turnover of SEK 70 billion. With grain at the heart of our operations, we refine arable land resources to make farming thrive. Some of our best-known food brands are AXA, Kungsörnen, Scan, GoGreen, FINN CRISP, Schulstad and Vaasan. Our company is founded on the knowledge and values acquired through generations of farmers. By engaging in research, development and operations throughout the value chain, we take responsibility from field to fork. For more information: www.lantmannen.com Ersättning
Fast månads- vecko- eller timlön Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-05-04 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Lantmännen ek för
, https://lantmannen.com/ Arbetsplats
Lantmännen Group Functions Jobbnummer
9285169