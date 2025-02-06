Intern: Visual Communications
"Founded in 1927, the Volvo Group is committed to driving prosperity and shaping the future landscape through sustainable transport, mobility, and infrastructure solutions. By offering trucks, buses, construction equipment, power solutions for marine and industrial applications, financing and services that increase our customers' uptime and productivity.
Transport is at the core of modern society. Imagine using your expertise to shape sustainable transport and infrastructure solutions for the future? If you seek to make a difference on a global scale, working with next-gen technologies and the sharpest collaborative teams, then we could be a perfect match.
The Global Headquarters for Volvo Financial Services is seeking an Intern: Visual Communications (Summer 2025) to play a vital role in supporting the Global Corporate Communications team to unleash the power of connection to engage stakeholders across VFS' key channels.
What you will do
As an Intern: Visual Communications, you will help the Global Corporate Communications team to build trust through engaging communications content.
Your starting point will be to, together with your colleagues at VFS and in the broad cross-functional network at the Volvo Group, take responsibilities in the following areas:
* Assist in the development and execution of visual content for corporate communication, including videography, photography and graphic design.
* Support livestreaming production during company events.
* Collaborate with the Visual Communications Manager to capture high-quality photography and video content.
* Assist with projects related to global marketing and corporate communication activities, providing visual communications support for various stakeholders.
Your future team
You will report directly to the Visual Communications & Technology Manager. In VFS, we demonstrate a clear vision to continue Transforming Together, a global mindset and a proven track record of successfully developing people, teams, culture, and leadership.
In many of our markets, VFS has won the Great Place To Work award, where Great Work is done. By interacting with each other as an on-site business, we build relationships, which allow us to work together more efficiently and form stronger bonds with our colleagues and customers. This position is located in Greensboro, North Carolina, USA or Gothenburg, Sweden.
Who are you?
You have:
* Currently enrolled in first or second year of university. Visual arts, communications or marketing coursework is required.
* Basic knowledge of the Adobe CC suite (Premiere, Photoshop, Illustrator, After Effects)
* Proficiency in operating video and photo equipment such as cameras, audio equipment and lights.
* Prior professional work experience is a plus.
* Strong presentation and communication skills.
* Knowledge of the suite of tools for Microsoft Office 365.
We believe that the successful candidate has the passion and excitement to take on this challenge.
More specifically, you have:
* A portfolio that showcases your creative talents in video, photography and graphic design.
* A keen interest in visual storytelling and the ability to effectively convey messages through various media channels.
* Excellent technology skills
A proactive approach to learning and contributing to the team's success. You'll have the opportunity to develop and hone these skills during your internship as you assist in creating compelling visual content.
Ready for the next move?
If you want to make a real impact in your career, Volvo Financial Services is where you want to be. We look forward to meeting you!
Last Application Date: 02.16.2025
We value your data privacy and therefore do not accept applications via mail.
Who we are and what we believe in
Our focus on Inclusion, Diversity, and Equity allows each of us the opportunity to bring our full authentic self to work and thrive by providing a safe and supportive environment, free of harassment and discrimination. We are committed to removing the barriers to entry, which is why we ask that even if you feel you may not meet every qualification on the job description, please apply and let us decide.
Applying to this job offers you the opportunity to join Volvo Group. Every day, across the globe, our trucks, buses, engines, construction equipment, financial services, and solutions make modern life possible. We are almost 100,000 people empowered to shape the future landscape of efficient, safe and sustainable transport solutions. Fulfilling our mission creates countless career opportunities for talents with sharp minds and passion across the group's leading brands and entities.
At Volvo Financial Services, we are working together to shape the world we want to live in. As the captive finance arm of the Volvo Group, VFS provides financial services and solutions that meet the needs of our customers' evolving business. Through our dedication to innovation, we support society in its adoption of sustainable transport and equipment solutions. VFS is headquartered in Gothenburg, Sweden, and serves Volvo Group customers and dealers in more than 50 markets. Ersättning
