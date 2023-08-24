Interior Climate Test Engineer
2023-08-24
The Challenge
The job of the test engineer within interior climate testing is a very challenging task. You need to fully understand how the HVAC system operates and how to verify it's performance. As a test engineer you are expected to work with the whole chain of the verification, from the planning phase to the execution. You need to continuously develop your knowledge and the company's knowledge within your area of expertise. You need to be communicative and explain complex measurement issues and solutions to your peer engineers in a way that non climate testing specialists also can utilize the information. This work requires approximately 6 weeks of traveling per year.
Who you are
To be able to meet the requirements for this position, you need to have previously worked as a test engineer within the field of climate testing or related area for at least five years.
Who we are
We are a team of NVH specialists and Climate test engineers. All together we are about 20 persons today.
Curious? Want to join the team?
At Volvo Group Trucks Technology, we are actively working to establish teams that will take maximum advantage of the strength inherent in differences, in knowledge, experience, age, gender, and nationality, etc. Customer Success, Trust, Passion, Change, and Performance are the values that guides us. Send your application as soon as possible. We'd love to hear from you and don't hesitate to reach out to us if you have any questions, Janos Turcsany, Group Manager NVH and Climate, janos.turcsany@volvo.com
Kindly note that due to GDPR, we will not accept applications via mail. Please use our career site.
Due to summer vacations, all applications will be reviewed from earliest week 34. Please do not expect any communication earlier than this. We look forward to receiving your application!
